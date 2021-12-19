County earmarks $1.5 million in federal stimulus money to help Lincoln Airport attract more air service

The Lancaster County Board will give $1.5 million of its $62 million in federal American Recovery Act funds to the Lincoln Airport Authority to use as incentives to help lure air service to Lincoln.
The money will be used for minimum revenue guarantees — a risk-sharing incentive airports of Lincoln’s size routinely use to encourage airlines to start service, said Airport Authority member Nick Cusick.
“Air service is incredibly important to economic development,” Cusick told the County Board Thursday morning, and such minimum revenue guarantees are a necessary tool for cities like Lincoln.
There are about 140 airports in cities about Lincoln’s size competing for air service, and Lincoln has the disadvantage of being just an hour away from Omaha’s larger airport, he said.
Another challenge, he said, is that not only do Federal Aviation Administration restrictions prohibit airlines from using any airport-generated revenue for minimum revenue guarantees, but the state’s constitution prohibits the airport authority from levying property taxes for them. Airports in other states don’t face that same taxing prohibition, Cusick said.
The guarantees are a one-year agreement that typically range from $500,000 to $2 million depending on the airline and the route, he said.
The Lincoln Airport got a $750,000 grant that it used -- with private matching funds -- to offer minimum revenue guarantees for Delta’s Atlanta flights, which stopped during the pandemic. The problem with such grants is that if the whole grant award isn’t needed, it goes away, said Lincoln Airport Executive Director David Haring. With the stimulus money, if all the money isn’t used, airport officials can use it for another incentive.
County Commissioner Deb Schorr said she supported the allocation of money because one of the most important factors businesses look at when considering whether to locate in an area -- along with schools and affordable housing -- is air service.
Todd Wiltgen, with the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber supports the allocation because expanding airport service is one its highest priorities.
The airport was recently dealt an unexpected blow when Delta announced it would end service in Lincoln next month, eliminating twice-daily flights to and from Minneapolis.
Haring said they are continuing to fight to keep Delta in Lincoln, but the minimum revenue guarantees probably wouldn’t make a difference in those efforts.
However, they’re a vital part of convincing airlines to start service in Lincoln, and one of the areas Lincoln could explore is “leisure services” -- airlines that typically feature flights to certain destinations such as Las Vegas or Orlando, Haring said.
And the best way to encourage airlines like Delta to use Lincoln’s airport is to increase usage as much as possible, he said.
Cusick said when the Airport Authority learned federal coronavirus stimulus funds could be used for minimum revenue guarantees, it reached out to both the city and county, and he’s disappointed that city officials have so far chosen not to allocate money to the airport.
An economic impact study commissioned by the state in 2018 indicated the Lincoln Airport’s annual impact at more than $1 billion, and the city has more to gain with better airline service than the county, Cusick said.
“I would think the city should recognize (the benefit of) putting money into minimum revenue guarantees for purposes of economic development,” he said. “Unfortunately at this point our conversations with the mayor's office have not been fruitful.”
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Cusick doesn’t acknowledge that the city and county worked together for months to come up with a joint plan to allocate more than $100 million in federal stimulus money to try to meet as many needs as possible, maximizing the money and avoiding overlaps.
"I'm glad the airport got stimulus funds," she said.
The county got $62 million and the city got $46 million from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package known as the American Rescue Plan Act. The money is part of $350 billion from the federal stimulus plan going to states and local governments to help them address the economic impact of the pandemic.
In August, county and city officials jointly announced how they planned to divide the money for various programs including workforce development, to bolster small businesses, expand mental health and rural broadband services and invest in public health initiatives.
City and county officials have announced several grant programs including those aimed at nonprofits, workforce development, small business stabilization and tourism.
County Commissioner Deb Schorr said the plan on how to use the money was tentative, and regulations regarding the stimulus money keep changing, allowing more flexibility.
One of the areas earmarked for county stimulus money was expanding broadband service in rural areas. Passage of the federal infrastructure bill could address broadband expansion in the state, which means the county could use some of the stimulus money it had intended for broadband for other purposes.
“This was a decision that was made independently (from the city), knowing we’ll have to adjust as rules and regulations change,” she said.
The county and Airport Authority will create an interlocal agreement to administer the money.
