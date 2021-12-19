County earmarks $1.5 million in federal stimulus money to help Lincoln Airport attract more air service

And the best way to encourage airlines like Delta to use Lincoln’s airport is to increase usage as much as possible, he said.

Cusick said when the Airport Authority learned federal coronavirus stimulus funds could be used for minimum revenue guarantees, it reached out to both the city and county, and he’s disappointed that city officials have so far chosen not to allocate money to the airport.

An economic impact study commissioned by the state in 2018 indicated the Lincoln Airport’s annual impact at more than $1 billion, and the city has more to gain with better airline service than the county, Cusick said.

“I would think the city should recognize (the benefit of) putting money into minimum revenue guarantees for purposes of economic development,” he said. “Unfortunately at this point our conversations with the mayor's office have not been fruitful.”

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Cusick doesn’t acknowledge that the city and county worked together for months to come up with a joint plan to allocate more than $100 million in federal stimulus money to try to meet as many needs as possible, maximizing the money and avoiding overlaps.

"I'm glad the airport got stimulus funds," she said.