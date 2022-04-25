County Democrats pass resolution urging Lincoln City Council to rescind fairness ordinance

The Lancaster County Democrats passed a resolution urging the Lincoln City Council to rescind the so-called Fairness Ordinance, which has been in limbo since February when the council updated city code to extend protections to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

“We had a two-hour-long discussion with folks on both sides making good arguments,” said Hannah Wroblewski, chair of the Lancaster County Democrats. “As a party we support protections for transgender and gender expansive families, but we need to make sure we are in the best position to win.”

It’s also important, she said, to make sure members of the transgender community are at the table during the discussion, and that their safety and mental health needs are addressed.

She said about 60% of the central committee’s members present Tuesday voted for the resolution. The group will send a letter to the council urging them to rescind the ordinance for now. The Nebraska Stonewall Democrats, a caucus that advocates for LGBTQ issues, passed a similar resolution.

The votes highlights the division about how to proceed with the ordinance since the City Council passed it and a well-organized Nebraska Family Alliance launched a successful petition drive to put the question on the ballot.

The ordinance broadly updates the city's Title 11, the portion of city code that deals with equal opportunity in employment, housing and public accommodation.

In addition to extending protections to include sexual orientation and gender expression, the ordinance updates language and reorganizes the section to clarify the process of the city's Human Rights Commission, adds military and veterans as a protected class and strengthens disability protections.

Protections for sexual orientation and gender identity, though, have been the flashpoint.

The successful referendum means the council can either put the ordinance to a vote, or rescind it. The Lancaster County Democrats, like others who have advocated rescinding the ordinance, support the ideology and would back reintroducing it at a later time.

There are other options: revising the ordinance, or – as happened in 2012 – doing nothing.

A decade ago the council passed a narrower fairness ordinance that dealt only with gender identity and sexual orientation. After opponents mounted a successful referendum petition drive, the council neither rescinded it nor took it to a vote, and it had been in limbo since.

This time around, at least four of the council’s seven members initially said they were ready to let voters decide. But the death by suicide of a transgender activist caused the council to pause.

Milo Winslow – who had been vocal about his concerns that opponents would target the transgender community – was the only transgender individual to testify in support of the ordinance. But before he died – just two days after the Nebraska Family Alliance announced they’d collected four times the number of signatures necessary to put the question on the ballot – he sent council members a letter asking them to rescind it.

In addition to the concern about opponents targeting the transgender community, Winslow and other transgender advocates had talked publicly about their concerns that the ordinance was ill-timed and that supporters weren’t adequately prepared to defend it at the ballot.

The path forward still seems unclear.

At least three council members – Tom Beckius, James Michael Bowers and Richard Meginnis – are considering rescinding the ordinance, though each said they’d still consider other options.

“This is a tough situation and I don’t know that I’m any further along in figuring out our next steps than I was last month,” Beckius said.

Jane Raybould, Sandra Washington and Tammy Ward all said they still think it’s important to move forward with a vote, though the timing and whether the support is there remains a question.

Bennie Shobe couldn’t be reached for comment.

“I think it’s still important, but I’m just one vote,” said Washington, who introduced the ordinance. “I think this is a really critical issue for Lincoln. I still believe strongly that the protections offered under Title 11 are really important for Lincoln. I am frustrated by the massive amount of misinformation.”

Raybould said she had just heard about the county Democrat’s resolution and wasn’t ready to comment, but hasn’t changed her opinion about wanting to let voters decide. Ward also said she wanted to move forward, but there’s still a lot of discussion about timing.

Meginnis said he’d support rescinding the ordinance as the best way to avoid a divisive campaign on both sides, though he’s open to finding a compromise.

Bowers said the county party’s resolution represents the hard conversations that have happened before and since the ordinance was introduced and passed. He said he’s proud of the LGBTQ community – including trans and nonbinary members – for speaking up.

“I appreciate that our community is having this conversation about how to move forward,” he said. “I can’t speak to where the other council members are at, but I’m ... putting the voices of transgender and nonbinary leaders in our community at the center of this.”

Beckius said he appreciates the thought behind the county Democrats’ resolution but isn’t convinced rescinding the ordinance is the right way to go. Still, it’s something he is seriously considering as the best path forward now.

“I have yet to see a plan at this point and a path forward to winning," he said.

Beckius would also consider revising the ordinance to remove protections under public accommodation – a point of focus for opponents – but he’s not sure how much support that would garner. It wouldn't include all the protections he and others want, but it would be something.

“At the end of the day, is something better than nothing? That’s the question I ask myself.”

