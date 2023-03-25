Community Corrections, which designs and administers programs that offer alternatives to incarceration to help reduce the jail population, will have a new director for the first time since Lancaster County created the department.

Darci Poland, former state chief probation officer in Omaha, will head the department beginning April 3, replacing Kim Etherton, who was hired to lead the office when it began in 2003.

The department started as a pre-trial release agency, providing supervision opportunities for people awaiting trial on felony charges, with Etherton at the helm.

“It started with me and a pink pen,” said Etherton, who had some forms she’d filled out when she first started sent back because they were in pink, not red ink.

From there, the department evolved and today offers more than a dozen programs.

One of the first duties added to the department was monitoring hours of people doing community service as part of their sentences or to work off fines, Etherton said. Then the department began administering the county’s adult drug court. From there, it took on supervision of house arrest and diversion services, which continues to expand and target specialized populations, such as veterans and people with mental health issues.

“The new Community Corrections director is stepping into a critical role in a celebrated environment,” said Lancaster County Board chairwoman Christa Yoakum. “The County Board is extremely grateful to Kim Etherton, who was chosen to establish Community Corrections, for providing nearly 20 years of outstanding leadership within the department and within the community.”

Etherton left the department to take a job with the National Center for State Courts, a nonprofit that focuses on improving court operations. Etherton, who said the only thing that would have made her leave the work she was doing was to do it at the national level, will help courts around the country identify more effective ways to handle behavioral health issues.

Poland has 23 years of experience in the area. In addition to her work as chief deputy probation officer, she worked as the protection and safety supervisor for the Office of Juvenile Services, and was an adjunct instruction for Oklahoma State University.

Born and raised in Manson, Iowa, bachelor’s in human services from Midland University and her master’s in public administration from Bellevue University.

County Board Vice Chairman Sean Flowerday said the board was impressed with Poland’s experience collaborating with judges, attorneys, school officials, criminal justice professionals, and community providers to help young people and their families.

