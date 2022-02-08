 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
County clerk announces intention to challenge Lancaster County assessor

Dan Nolte, who is finishing his fourth term as Lancaster County Clerk, announced Monday he is running for Lancaster County assessor and register of deeds.

Nolte, a Democrat, said he would bring the same professional level of customer service to the assessor’s office he has delivered from the clerk’s office.

Dan Nolte

“I have heard many comments from homeowners about the lack of information being shared with the public on how property values are established,” he said in a news release announcing his candidacy. “In an era when we are seeing large valuation increases due to market forces, it is imperative that property owners have the information necessary to better understand the valuation process.”

Nolte said his experience as county clerk and as a Realtor gives him an intimate understanding of the frustration people have with bureaucracy.

“I will simplify the complex and confusing property valuation process in the county assessor’s office, just as I simplified the property valuation protest process as county clerk.”

Nolte said he’d be in the office daily and would help residents address their concerns and better understand and navigate local government.

Nolte was elected county clerk in 2006 and announced in June he wouldn’t seek a fifth term.

During his tenure, purchasing and service contracts, labor agreements, policies, budgets and expenditure reports became accessible on the clerk’s website, he said, and he spearheaded the creation of the tax calculator showing residents a breakdown of their county general fund property tax allocation.

The office enhanced the property valuation protest process to allow for online filing and self-scheduling of referee hearings and now supports holding hearings by phone, eliminating the need for people to drive to another location for a 15-minute hearing, he said.

Rob Ogden, a Republican, is running for his second term as assessor and register of deeds. When he ran for office in 2018, he had worked in the assessor's office for 22 years and was chief deputy when longtime assessor Norm Agena retired.

The county assessor and register of deeds offices were merged in the early 2000s as an efficiency move for county government.

Elections for county offices will be part of the May primary and November general election cycle.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

