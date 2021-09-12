County Board will allow solar panels on acreage 'outlots' despite homeowners' objections

Before the board voted Tuesday — board member Deb Schorr was absent — Chairman Rick Vest said he didn’t see it that way.

“I personally do not regard this as a referendum on solar power but a matter of zoning issues related to a very specific group of homes in our areas,” he said.

“How do we preserve the rights of the majority — and there are a lot of people who want this — and yet respect and protect the rights of those who will be impacted by any decision we make?"

The planning department had recommended the original change to allow solar panels on outlots in the county, because it would make the rules similar to land that falls within the city's 3-mile zoning limit, and it complies with the comprehensive plan.

Last year, the County Board approved rules allowing solar farms in areas of the county outside the city’s zoning jurisdiction zoned either industrial or agricultural.

David Levy, the Omaha attorney representing Ranger Power, told the board that means regulations would allow solar panels on ag land across the road from the homes of concerned property owners but not on the outlots behind them, where it would be less intrusive.