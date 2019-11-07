The Lancaster County Board denied a special permit to build a 380,000 chicken, Costco-affiliated farm in northwest Lancaster County.
After a nearly six-hour hearing Thursday, the commissioners on a 3-2 vote rejected the application of Sunset Poultry to build the eight-barn operation as members of the Raymond Central Public Schools community applauded from the chambers.
Commissioners Christa Yoakum, Sean Flowerday and Rick Vest said their decision to reject the proposal came down to unknowns associated with building such a large operation on a site just over a mile north of Raymond Central Junior-Senior High School.
Raymond Central school administrators, school board members, parents and students implored the commissioners to not make the school a case study for the operation's impact on the water and air quality and concerns semi traffic might make roads dangerous for inexperienced drivers going to and from school.
Sunset Poultry and Lincoln Premium Poultry officials said they would work with the county to alleviate concerns.
Even with all of the information brought forth by Sunset Poultry and the farm's opponents, Yoakum, who represents the area, said too many unknowns remained.
Commission Chair Roma Amundson and Commissioner Deb Schorr wanted to approve the permit.
Lincoln Premium Poultry spokeswoman Jessica Kolterman said she and the farmers were disappointed with the board's vote. They will begin discussing how to proceed and whether to seek a court reversal of the board's decision.
"When a person wants to grow and expand their operation that is within the bounds of the law is denied (the opportunity) to do that, it's disappointing for the family but it's also disappointing for agriculture," Kolterman said.
Sunset Poultry applied for a special permit to operate the poultry farm, which would have eight barns housing up to 47,500 chickens apiece. The operation would raise broiler chickens for the Costco processing plant in Fremont.
The City-County Planning Commission approved the operation's special permit in October on a 5-1 vote.
Opponents of the project appealed that decision, leading to the county's hearing Thursday.
Several dozen people testified in opposition to the proposal.
As many told the planning commission, their opposition isn't to agriculture.
Their concern was for the site.
"The mascot at Raymond Central is the mustang," opponent Carol Sherman said. "It is not the guinea pigs and neither are our children."
The farmers who would run the operation said they just wanted the opportunity to diversity their business and use the land as allowed.
Kolterman noted the farm would willingly subject itself to higher regulation than required because they want to set a new, greater standard in poultry farming.
The last time the County Board heard a zoning appeal of a Costco-affiliated farm, the commissioners on a 3-2 vote approved the special permit for the barn.
At that time, members of the board's majority said they had no legal basis to deny the permit for barn.
Opponents of that barn near the Saline County line challenged the ruling in court, and Lancaster County District Judge Jodi Nelson upheld the board's approval.
Nelson's decision was appealed on Monday.