The Lincoln Children's Zoo has received a $600,000 grant from Lancaster County to help pay for the second phase of its expansion.
The Lancaster County Board on Tuesday unanimously approved the grant at its weekly meeting.
This is the second time the County Board has awarded the zoo lodging tax dollars, which are earmarked for improvements at attractions in the county.
A $2.1 million grant of Lancaster County lodging tax dollars in 2016 helped pay for the first phase of zoo expansion, which opened this spring.
Second-phase expansion plans, including the construction of a cheetah run, a home for anteaters and a playground area near the giraffe barn, are on track for completion next spring, CEO John Chapo said.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!