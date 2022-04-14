 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

County approves spending $2 million in federal stimulus to help improve rural water service

  • Updated
  • 0

Residents who live on the growing number of acreages in southeastern Lancaster County will have better water service soon, thanks to $2 million in federal stimulus money the county will give to its rural water district.

The money will pay the majority of the estimated $2.5 million cost of a new booster station at 148th Street and Yankee Hill Road and extend water mains along 148th Street and Pine Lake Road.

The project will improve both water pressure and water flow to residents living in the southeastern part of the county and will better serve the growing number of acreages in that area, said Jordon Bang, district manager of the Lancaster Rural Water District.

County earmarks $1.5 million in federal stimulus money to help Lincoln Airport attract more air service
$23 million in federal pandemic aid earmarked for grants, events to draw people to Lincoln

The water district serves 1,851 households, including those in Bennet, Panama and Roca. The new booster station will affect customers who live north of Bennet and are served by water towers at 148th Street and Yankee Hill Road and 162nd Street and Van Dorn Street, Bang said.

Construction is scheduled to begin in late 2022 or 2023.

People are also reading…

In addition to that project, the water district is drilling a new well at 190th Street and Gage Road as part of its 2021 water improvement project. The money for the well comes from the district’s cash reserves, not federal stimulus money.

Lancaster County Board Chairwoman Deb Schorr said the water improvement project will allow for additional residential development and commercial opportunities in the southern part of the county.

The federal stimulus grant to the water district comes from the $62 million the county got from the American Rescue Plan, part of the $350 billion going to states and local governments. The city got $46 million, and county and city officials worked together to earmark where the funds should go.

The money for the booster station is part of $4 million in county money tapped for rural water projects.

City awards $12 million in federal stimulus to agencies for skilled workforce training
30 nonprofits get a boost from $15 million in federal stimulus grants
Lancaster County logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

2015 Paris terror attacks: Last surviving suspect testifies about night of killings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News