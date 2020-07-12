Countdown to close: Residents, owner of Lincoln hotel getting shut down look to what's next

Coalition members have tapped into their connections with landlords, seeking to find open apartments these residents could rent, Droge said.

In his work, Martinosky surveys the individual needs of each resident or their family that may go beyond housing needs, he said.

"We’re trying to be like a traveling resource fair in order to help with the situation," he said.

Some have reached out for help, while others are finding their own solutions, Martinosky said.

One woman who lives at The Oasis had an apartment tour arranged through Community Action Partnership late last week and was hopeful.

She's wanted to move her family out several times in the last year, but emergency car repairs needed to ensure she could keep working her restaurant job ate up the money required for a deposit and first month's rent.

What's more, having a large dog and a prior eviction makes her searches for an apartment in Lincoln harder, she said.

"You get here (to The Oasis), and you feel like you’re stuck, and you're just trying to make sure that everything doesn’t fall on top of you," said the woman, who asked not to be identified because she's embarrassed to live there.