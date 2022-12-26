Councilwoman Tammy Ward: It's time to use my time differently now

One night last summer Tammy Ward woke up, saw the flowers that filled her room and — for a moment in the space between slumber and consciousness — thought she was witnessing her own funeral.

I didn’t make it, she thought, fleetingly. I didn’t survive.

She did, but the flowers, that moment and the fact that she was in a bed at Madonna Rehabilitation Center were stark reminders of the June 21 accident that upended the Lincoln City Council chairwoman’s life, seriously injured her and resulted in a DUI conviction.

In her first interview about the accident and her future, Ward said she’s decided not to run for reelection to a second term, though she stressed it’s not because of the accident.

“I’d been thinking about this long before the accident,” said Ward, who is 64. “I’ve had such a satisfying career in public service. I think it’s time to do some other things and use my time differently for now.”

Ward, who has spent most of her career in politics, was elected to her first public office in 2019 to represent District 4 in northwest Lincoln on the City Council.

It was a challenge: navigating a pandemic, a failed recall effort of her, the mayor and three other council members over a mask mandate and directed health measures, protests following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, and the death of a Lincoln police officer in the line of duty.

It got even more challenging June 21, after a meeting with a work colleague over dinner.

The councilwoman said she remembers driving toward her home, then waking up in the hospital.

She suffered a concussion, her front teeth had been knocked out, both her eyes were blackened, her nose was broken, her ribs cracked, a bone in her arm and one in her upper leg were nearly broken in two and her kneecap was shattered.

In the next two days she underwent two surgeries, one on her arm, the other on her leg. She spent a week in intensive care, she said, and a month at Madonna.

Police said she was about a block from her Capitol Beach home when her car clipped a parked car’s sideview mirror, then veered off the road, hit a mailbox and crashed into a tree. She was wearing a seat belt and the airbags deployed. She told police she’d had two glasses of wine at dinner. Her blood-alcohol level was 0.114%, above the legal limit of .08%.

Ward, who said she was diagnosed with a seizure disorder in 2006 that has been well-controlled with medication, said for her, it was the perfect storm that night: It was hot, she hadn’t eaten much that day, nor had she had much water. Then she had two glasses of wine with dinner.

Vince Powers, her attorney, told the judge at her sentencing it was clear her medical condition played a role in the accident, that a seizure explained why she had accelerated. Prosecutors dismissed a negligent driving charge and the judge sentenced her to a week of house arrest.

Ward said it’s the first seizure she’s had in more than 10 years.

She suspects the wine contributed to that perfect storm, and she said she takes responsibility for that, that there's a lesson there.

“Two drinks is too much ... it doesn’t matter. You just don’t drink and drive. ... I am really regretful and so thankful no one else was hurt. I just want to move forward.”

Despite the moment between wakefulness and sleep, Ward said she felt confident she’d recover, though in the back of her mind she worried she might not walk again.

But on Aug. 8 — her 64th birthday — she presided over her first council meeting since the accident. She was in a wheelchair, but eager to get back to work. She later used a cane, but no longer needs one.

As a public official, she said, she’s held to a higher standard, and she felt she’d let people down.

But her room at Madonna was filled with flowers and more than 100 cards, including those from strangers.

“That was overwhelming and warmed my heart,” she said. “People understood, I think, that it was out of the norm for me. That gave me hope.”

She’s grateful for those strangers, and for family and friends who supported her. Fellow City Councilman James Michael Bowers was the first one at the hospital, she said. He and Councilman Tom Beckius were at her side often. Powers was both her friend and her attorney. Her nieces and nephews helped care for her, friends in her hometown of Geneva reached out, her church family supported her.

During her term in office, she's worked hard to cultivate relationships with constituents and all different civic groups, she said. A member of one of those groups just introduced himself a couple of weeks ago at a meeting: He was a neighbor who saw the crash, stayed with her until rescue workers arrived.

“I was so grateful,” she said.

Ward said she’s proud of the things she’s accomplished in office, in particular amending the benefit structure for public safety employees killed in the line of duty, a change made after LPD Officer Mario Herrera was shot and killed. Those employees’ families now get both worker’s compensation and pension funds.

She’s proud that she supported the mask mandate and other measures that helped keep people safe during the pandemic, including some measures she introduced.

She’s proud of a food truck pilot program she introduced, for spearheading efforts to increase local food production and to get Duncan Aviation a $3.5 million award from the little-known Fast Forward Fund for an expansion project. She’s proud of the work she did to find a compromise on development on land near Nine Mile Prairie and to get additional money for homeless outreach.

One of the biggest disappointments was not getting the Fairness Ordinance passed, though she said she’s hopeful it may still happen at some point.

But she’s looking forward now to the end of her term in office.

For most of her career, she’s worked behind the scenes: as an aide in the state Legislature, then in the mayor’s office when Don Wesely was in office, then for Ben Nelson when he was governor. She worked on Nelson’s campaign for U.S. Senate and worked for him when he was in the Senate.

That work prepared her for that difficult first year as a council member, she said.

When Nelson left office, she worked for Tabitha, then the Seniors Foundation of Lincoln and that work led to a consulting business, which she began when she needed to help care for her aging parents.

She did advocacy and outreach, continuing to work with organizations that served seniors, health care and children.

She’s drawn to that work again.

“I’m feeling that pull for nonprofits, for family,” she said.

Although it sounds like a cliché, she said, the desire to spend more time with family is real.

“I really learned that this summer.”

