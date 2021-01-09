Councilman wants to end Lincoln mayor's pandemic emergency powers

"I did not want anybody to misinterpret my motivations," he said.

The Omaha City Council, which implemented the city's mask mandate after Lincoln, has been more transparent in policymaking and accountable to the public, Christensen said.

"Mostly this has to do with the council being accountable to the public and transparent about what we’re doing as a community," Christensen said. "An open discussion is always useful in a democracy."

But Brinkman disputed his contention that the public hasn't been involved in policymaking, saying people have had the ability to testify before the council about their concerns and nearly every City Council meeting has been preceded by a briefing from Lopez whom council members could question.

Health Department officials have had weekly conversations with affected businesses and other key stakeholders and groups about policies, precautions and pandemic concerns since the virus arrived, she said.

She's confident the Health Department staff can evaluate and respond to the changing dynamics of the pandemic, and she said collaboration remains a key priority for health officials whose response can only prove effective if the community adheres to the guidelines and directives they implement.