Lincoln City Councilman Roy Christensen will seek to delay consideration of his proposed ordinance to require gun owners to lock up firearms they leave unattended in vehicles.
The Republican on Thursday said he wants a month to work on changes to the language of his proposal after hearing concerns about how the owners of long guns could comply with his secured storage mandate.
As proposed, Christensen's ordinance requires unattended firearms to be in a locked glove box, trunk, another compartment or a hardened storage container attached to the vehicle.
He brought the idea as a replacement to the city's current ban on leaving firearms unattended in vehicles longer than 24 hours, which critics said was rarely enforced and prosecutors contend is hard to prove.
In an interview, Christensen said the language of the ordinance poses challenges for rifle owners transporting them because they may not fit inside a secure compartment or the vehicle's trunk.
For example, a pickup driver taking a rifle hunting may have trouble complying with this ordinance if they made a pit stop to or from their house, Christensen said.
The ordinance was supposed to be the subject of a public hearing Monday along with a separate gun ordinance.
That proposal from Councilwoman Jane Raybould would require all firearm thefts to be reported within 48 hours of discovery.
Her ordinance is still set for a hearing at Monday's 3 p.m. meeting at City Hall, 555 S. 10th St.
Both ordinances would carry up to 6 months in jail and a $500 fine for violators who are convicted.