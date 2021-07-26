Councilman to propose changes to allow downtown Lincoln bars to have sidewalk cafes

Patrons of downtown bars may soon be able to enjoy a drink at a sidewalk cafe.

City Councilman James Michael Bowers plans to introduce a proposed change to a city ordinance that would eliminate the need for businesses to have a kitchen, menus and 60% of their revenue from food sales to have sidewalk cafes — requirements that have kept bars that dot O Street and other areas downtown from offering outside seating along the sidewalks.

Bowers said the mayor’s executive order to allow expanded dining outside to help businesses survive the pandemic should be made permanent.

The order, set to expire Aug. 31, allows restaurants and other businesses — including bars — to expand the area where they serve outdoors through a streamlined application process.

“There’s a process in place for accountability and to keep the public safe,” Bowers said. “It’s something the service industry is asking for, and we need to help the service industry recover from the pandemic."

Scott Hatfield, who owns Duffy’s Tavern, 1412 O St., said downtown bars have wanted such an option for years.