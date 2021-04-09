Councilman Roy Christensen says he suffered small stroke this week after getting vaccine

Lincoln City Councilman Roy Christensen was in the hospital Friday after suffering a small stroke earlier this week which left him without some feeling on his left side.

An emailed statement said he received his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Later in the day he experienced a loss of feeling in his left arm and left leg, although some feeling remains in his left hand.

Doctors have been unable to positively connect the Pfizer vaccine to the small stroke or rule out a connection, according to his statement.

On Thursday, Christensen said he consulted with his doctor and rested at home. But by early Friday, his condition had not improved so his wife, Ramiel, drove him to the emergency room at CHI St. Elizabeth.

After testing, he was admitted, but expects to be released Saturday and resume a regular schedule next, including attending Monday's City Council meeting, working in his audiology office and campaign activity.

Christensen, who is running for a third term to his at-large City Council seat, finished third Tuesday night in the primary, behind fellow incumbents Sändra Washington and Bennie Shobe.