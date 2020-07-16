Councilman proposes restoring cuts to Lincoln libraries, parks while leaving street money alone

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Everyone on the Lincoln City Council agrees on the need to increase city street funding next year, but council members on Thursday disagreed on the best way to assure money for roads while restoring other budget cuts to popular services like libraries.

Council Chair Richard Meginnis proposes using $1.28 million in undedicated funds from the city's cash reserve for streets, rather than general fund money programmed into the street repair budget from Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, a measure Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird put forth last week.

Meginnis worries about how residents would view the city taking money out of the budget that pays for concrete fixes and mill and overlay work after pledging in 2019 that a quarter-cent sales tax earmarked for streets would only add to the budget for roads, not provide replacement funding.

"I just feel like we should honor that … and continue to keep the money in there," Meginnis said.

To be clear, neither the mayor's proposal nor Meginnis' proposal cuts funding specifically earmarked for street repair, including funds from the quarter-cent sales tax.

Rather, the debate focuses on how to spend money typically considered discretionary.