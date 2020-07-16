Councilman proposes restoring cuts to Lincoln libraries, parks while leaving street money alone

Everyone on the Lincoln City Council agrees on the need to increase city street funding next year, but council members on Thursday disagreed on the best way to assure money for roads while restoring other budget cuts to popular services like libraries.
Council Chair Richard Meginnis proposes using $1.28 million in undedicated funds from the city's cash reserve for streets, rather than general fund money programmed into the street repair budget from Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, a measure Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird put forth last week.
Meginnis worries about how residents would view the city taking money out of the budget that pays for concrete fixes and mill and overlay work after pledging in 2019 that a quarter-cent sales tax earmarked for streets would only add to the budget for roads, not provide replacement funding.
"I just feel like we should honor that … and continue to keep the money in there," Meginnis said.
To be clear, neither the mayor's proposal nor Meginnis' proposal cuts funding specifically earmarked for street repair, including funds from the quarter-cent sales tax.
Rather, the debate focuses on how to spend money typically considered discretionary.
Gaylor Baird's proposed budget closes a $12 million projected shortfall largely through budget cuts, but last week she and several Lincoln City Council members proposed boosting the street repair budget by borrowing $25 million through bonds and redirecting $1.3 million to eliminate cuts to quality-of-life projects.
"It is the wrong environment in which to be seen reducing street funds after last year the citizens of Lincoln approved the quarter-cent sales tax to increase street funds," Councilman Roy Christensen said offering support to Meginnis' proposal.
Meginnis and Christensen, the council's only Republicans, both said they believe the current economic crunch caused by the coronavirus pandemic makes use of the reserve, often called a rainy day fund, appropriate.
In the past couple of years, Christensen has expressed concern about the repeated use of the cash reserve to solve budget wants.
"It’s interesting to hear this different take this year when in past years we’ve always been vilified to dip into the cash reserve," Councilwoman Jane Raybould said.
Raybould accused Christensen of mischaracterizing the proposal offered by the mayor, which she has endorsed, saying the bond money keeps the street repair budget whole while adding funds for other uses.
Both proposals would increase the funds available in the city's Transportation System Capital Improvement Program.
However, Lincoln's Finance Director Brandon Kauffman cautioned the council about Meginnis' proposal, saying a third straight year of dipping into the roughly $36 million cash reserve could jeopardize the city's sterling, AAA credit rating.
Cash reserves show agencies like Standard & Poor's and Moody's just how creditworthy Lincoln is, but repeat decisions by City Councils could make them nervous about the city's ability to manage its finances, he said.
A credit rating downgrade could cause the city to pay higher interest rates when it borrows money, and the AAA rating the city enjoys now gives it access to the best borrowing rates, he said.
His projections show adopting Meginnis' budget measure would drop the city below it's target threshold of holding 20% in its general fund reserves, Kauffman said.
To balance the books this year, the city is drawing $4 million from the cash reserve because of the reduced sales tax collections resulting from the pandemic.
The council will vote on Meginnis' proposal on Monday and hold a public hearing on the overall budget Aug. 3.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.