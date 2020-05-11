Councilman aims to outlaw profiteering, price-gouging of essential goods in Lincoln

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lincoln needs to outlaw price-gouging during emergencies such as this pandemic, City Councilman James Michael Bowers said Monday.

While not providing specific examples of recent price-gouging, Bowers said during a public hearing on his ordinance that he and other council members have heard from constituents concerned about shortages of protective equipment and cleaning supplies.

"As supplies run out in stores, the only access some people had to these products were from others reselling from their own stock, unfortunately at an excessive price," Bowers said.

The problem drew the attention of attorneys general across the U.S., including Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, who warned online marketplaces such as Amazon and Facebook to police price-gouging on their platforms.

For example, a 2-liter bottle of hand sanitizer had been marked up to $250 in a post on Craigslist, according to Peterson's news release.

To date, Peterson's staff continue to review price-gouging complaints, but they have not filed any legal action against suspected profiteers, spokeswoman Suzanne Gage said Monday.