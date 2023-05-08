The emergency declaration enacted during the pandemic will end Thursday, but the health department will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines, testing and medication.

The City Council voted unanimously to end the emergency, as did the Lancaster County board last week, and it will take effect Thursday, coinciding with the end of the federal public health emergencies.

“It’s really been an honor to work with our community,” Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez told the council. “If anything it just shows how our community responds together even when it's difficult and even when we may not always agree on a course of action ... we know we’re a resilient community that can respond to anything.”

The emergency declaration opened up certain powers to the mayor and helped make the city eligible for relief resources.

The mayor, for instance, used her emergency powers to hasten purchase of personal protective equipment early in the pandemic and line up hotels as quarantine sites for infected first responders.

Controversial mask mandates and other health directives stemmed from the powers of the local health department, not the emergency declaration, local officials said at the time, but the public often conflated the two issues.

Council member Tom Beckius and other council members thanked Lopez, her staff and other city staff for working through a pandemic they hoped they’d never see in their lifetimes.

“The response has been nothing short of amazing,” he said. “There’s not enough gratitude we can express to you at this time.”

Although there have been no health directives in effect for some time, the end of the emergency declaration – something some Republicans have been arguing should have happened sooner – is another indication of a return to pre-pandemic life.

A number of Nebraska’s largest health systems recently dropped their mask requirements at local hospitals, and when the emergency declaration ends, the health department’s risk dial will disappear.

The health department developed the risk dial in 2020 to let the community know the levels of COVID-19 in the city and county, and the webpage that included the dial averaged a million views a month, health department officials said.

The health department’s dashboard will continue to be updated on weekdays and will include the latest data on cases, testing, wastewater surveillance, deaths and vaccination status, Lopez said. Hospital admissions data will be available through the CDC, and the health department webpage will include links on its site, Lopez aid.

“I know we still have COVID-19 occurring here and around the world,” Lopez said. “If there’s an increase (in cases) we’d come back and let you know.”

Lincoln and Lancaster County have set aside $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to address any unmet COVID-19 needs, Lopez said. But they have gotten updated guidance from the CDC on the implications of the end of the emergency declarations.

There is still a national stockpile of vaccines, which the federal government will continue to provide for free until summer or early fall, when the COVID-19 vaccination program will become more like traditional health coverage, according to the health department.

The health department is awaiting final guidance from the CDC on an additional dose of the updated bivalent booster approved for adults 65 years and older and people who have weakened immune systems.

The health department will continue to offer vaccinations on site at 3131 O St., and people can make appointments online at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200. Walk-ins are also welcome Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lincoln residents can also get at-home test kits in the main lobby of the health department and at all Lincoln City Library locations.

Medicare Part B will continue to cover laboratory-conducted COVID-19 tests when ordered by a healthcare provider, and state Medicaid programs must also cover for COVID-19 testing until Sept. 30, 2024.

The CDC will also continue to fund some pharmacy-based testing for COVID-19 program for people who are uninsured. For more information go to https://testinglocator.cdc.gov/.

However, private insurance providers will no longer be required to provide free COVID-19 tests.

Access to certain treatments, such as Paxlovid, to prevent severe illness from COVID-19 will continue to be distributed for free as long as federal stockpiles remain. After that, the price will be determined by the medication manufacturer and your health insurance coverage, according to the health department.

The health department’s COVID-19 hotline (402-441-8006), also will remain action and public health nurses will be available to answer questions.