Council to hold hearing, vote on future of Lincoln's pandemic emergency declaration

Lincoln City Council members on Monday lifted a de facto gag order and agreed to hold a public hearing on the fate of the city's pandemic emergency later this month.

The move marked the latest twist since City Councilman Roy Christensen proposed in January that the council end the emergency declaration, which has allowed the mayor to use emergency powers.

He said his proposal was because of the vaccine's arrival and his desire for a public conversation of why the city needs to keep the emergency in place. It met immediate resistance from Council Members Jane Raybould, Tammy Ward, James Michael Bowers and Sändra Washington, who voted to shelve the measure indefinitely.

Shelving it meant critics of the emergency declaration couldn't comment on it or Christensen's proposal, and their attempts to do so led council members to cut them off during subsequent meetings.

But the council unanimously agreed to a motion by Raybould on Monday to bring the proposal back to the agenda March 15 for a public hearing and a vote.

"This is a good thing that will allow the public to both learn about and speak about this issue," Christensen said after the vote on Monday.