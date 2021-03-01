Council to hold hearing, vote on future of Lincoln's pandemic emergency declaration

Lincoln City Council members on Monday lifted a de facto gag order and agreed to hold a public hearing on the fate of the city's pandemic emergency later this month.
The move marked the latest twist since City Councilman Roy Christensen proposed in January that the council end the emergency declaration, which has allowed the mayor to use emergency powers.
He said his proposal was because of the vaccine's arrival and his desire for a public conversation of why the city needs to keep the emergency in place. It met immediate resistance from Council Members Jane Raybould, Tammy Ward, James Michael Bowers and Sändra Washington, who voted to shelve the measure indefinitely.
Shelving it meant critics of the emergency declaration couldn't comment on it or Christensen's proposal, and their attempts to do so led council members to cut them off during subsequent meetings.
But the council unanimously agreed to a motion by Raybould on Monday to bring the proposal back to the agenda March 15 for a public hearing and a vote.
"This is a good thing that will allow the public to both learn about and speak about this issue," Christensen said after the vote on Monday.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird declared a state of emergency for the city on March 16, and the council ratified her proposal later that day.
The mayor has used her emergency powers to help the city make purchases of pandemic supplies and to make Lincoln eligible for state and federal coronavirus relief aid, according to her Chief of Staff Jennifer Brinkman.
Lincoln City Attorney Yohance Christie told the City Council at a pre-council briefing Monday the directed health measures that implemented a mask mandate as well as gathering restrictions came from the legal authority given to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to control infectious disease, not the mayor's emergency authority.
Lancaster County Emergency Manager Jim Davidsaver advised the council Monday against ending the emergency declaration as the pandemic continues because it could send the city to the back of the line when emergency funds get doled out.
At the end of the March 15 hearing, the council will vote on whether to end the emergency declaration.
That seems unlikely to happen as Councilman Bennie Shobe remains skeptical of the need to end the declaration.
Last week, Shobe, Christensen and Washington supported an attempt to kill the proposal entirely, which would have allowed public comment, but the vote deadlocked because Councilman Richard Meginnis was not at the meeting.
Washington applauded the council's move Monday.
"I think it's a very good thing to bring the item back for a conversation and to do so within our rules so that everyone has the opportunity to come and testify," Washington said.
Also Monday, the council voted to increase the number of people allowed into the chambers during its meetings to 12 people.
Since Dec. 7, the council limited the chambers to only the person speaking to the council and another representative with them in an effort to mandate social distancing.
Coronavirus hospitalizations were surging locally, and the Health Department limited indoor gatherings to 10 people per room.
Coronavirus cases have continued to fall since then, but council attendees have had to gather in the City Hall lobby and watch from monitors while the council proceeded in a mostly empty chambers with 18 seats designated for use.
"We're going to have to be able to move if this changes from week to week," said Meginnis, the council's chair, before the vote.
