Council passes new rules for transitional-living facilities in Lincoln neighborhoods

But planning staff said they wrote regulations that govern the land use, which is within city authority, and provide consistent regulations for the operators. Generally, the new regulations cap the capacity of the houses and create a buffer zone between permits to protect against an overconcentration of them in one neighborhood.

Raybould on Monday also proposed an amendment allowing the council to hold a hearing and revoke any transitional-living facility permit that violated the regulations or was found to have violated any city, state or federal law.

Since the permit would not need a public hearing to be approved, Raybould said she wanted some authority for the council to take away a permit if a transitional-living home operator violated regulations or the law.

After her second proposal failed on a similar 4-3 vote, Raybould joined the majority in voting for the overall regulations and called them a step in the right direction.

Ultimately, all but Ward voted for the new regulations.

"We’re all in a period of unrest as it is, and the last thing this council wants to do is pit one issue group against another," Ward said in opposing the primary ordinance that created the bulk of the new rules.