Council passes new rules for transitional-living facilities in Lincoln neighborhoods

Lincoln City Council members passed new regulations on expanded halfway houses despite attempts Monday to push back a vote and increase council oversight.
The ordinances create rules for so-called transitional-living facilities, where people in need of sober living can stay while on supervised release following the completion of their prison sentence.
City planning staff crafted the new rules following opposition from neighbors to the city's first expanded halfway house, which the council approved in August.
Councilwoman Jane Raybould proposed Monday delaying a vote on the recommendations until December after a public hearing a week ago highlighted concerns about the perceived lack of state supervision of the halfway houses.
Raybould said she has concerns about the lack of accountability for halfway house operators who receive state reimbursement to serve people she believes could be vulnerable to abuse.
Councilwomen Tammy Ward and Sändra Washington joined Raybould in seeking the delay, but Councilmen Bennie Shobe, Roy Christensen, James Michael Bowers and Richard Meginnis rejected the delay.
Residents earlier in the year called on the city to craft rules increasing city oversight of the transitional-living facilities, which are not inspected or licensed by the state.
But planning staff said they wrote regulations that govern the land use, which is within city authority, and provide consistent regulations for the operators. Generally, the new regulations cap the capacity of the houses and create a buffer zone between permits to protect against an overconcentration of them in one neighborhood.
Raybould on Monday also proposed an amendment allowing the council to hold a hearing and revoke any transitional-living facility permit that violated the regulations or was found to have violated any city, state or federal law.
Since the permit would not need a public hearing to be approved, Raybould said she wanted some authority for the council to take away a permit if a transitional-living home operator violated regulations or the law.
After her second proposal failed on a similar 4-3 vote, Raybould joined the majority in voting for the overall regulations and called them a step in the right direction.
Ultimately, all but Ward voted for the new regulations.
"We’re all in a period of unrest as it is, and the last thing this council wants to do is pit one issue group against another," Ward said in opposing the primary ordinance that created the bulk of the new rules.
A city-imposed moratorium on new applications lasts until Nov. 16.
But Washington has proposed an ordinance extending the moratorium until next July, so the state can conduct an interim study on transitional-living facilities.
The council will hold a public hearing on Washington's proposal at its next meeting, Nov. 16. It does not meet Nov. 9 in observance of Veterans Day.
