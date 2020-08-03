Council passes moratorium for new halfway houses applications

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln City Council members unanimously implemented a 90-day moratorium Monday on new applications in the city to operate halfway houses for men and women leaving prison.

The council suspended its rules to pass the moratorium, as council members heard that two prospective applicants planned to file requests to operate so-called alternative-to-imprisonment facilities this week. The council already has two pending requests.

The city created the special permits in 2005, but the first permit application was filed earlier this summer to expand a halfway house in the Woods Park Neighborhood from three residents to six.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission approved that application, but an appeal by neighbors remains pending before the council, with a vote set for next week.

Another hearing over the appeal of a permit in the South Salt Creek Neighborhood is also set for next week.

Some Woods Park neighbors have expressed concerns over the lack of regulations for the special permits and the safety of halfway house operations for residents and people who live next to them.

Councilwoman Sändra Washington proposed the moratorium to give the city time to explore the concerns.