Council OKs two 'sober living homes' in north Lincoln

The Lincoln City Council on Monday voted to allow two “sober living” houses to operate in north Lincoln, even though the number of unrelated people living in the home violates city ordinance.

The council approved “reasonable accommodations” on a 4-1 vote to the houses at 315 N. 35th St. and 5203 Walker Ave., which will allow more than three unrelated people to live together without being licensed care settings, such as a group home or foster home. Councilmembers Tom Beckius and Tammy Ward were absent.

The houses – along with a third home at 1923 B St. – offer places for people recovering from alcohol or drug addiction to live together for nine to 12 months to help them get back on their feet after treatment.

Ryan Watson, the attorney representing Michael House, the owner of the two homes the council considered Monday, said their homes offer a place for people to go once they’ve gotten out of treatment and often have no safe place to go to complete their sobriety journey.

“We deal with people in the most tender times of their recovery,” he said. “We give them a safe and affordable place to live.”

The company that owns the homes was asking for the accommodation under the federal Fair Housing Act – a waiver from the city's rules as to what constitutes a family. The federal act says cities cannot discriminate against people with disabilities, which courts have determined includes recovery from substance-abuse problems.

The 3,200-square-foot house at 1923 B St., which is owned by an organization called Oxford House that operates homes across the U.S., is the most controversial of the properties. The council will vote on whether to provide it a similar accommodation on July 25.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission recommended approval of the two north Lincoln homes last month, but initially denied approval of the the one in the Near South, which drew a number of neighbors testifying in opposition to letting 14 unrelated men live in the home.

Last week the planning commission reconsidered the Near South home and recommended approval by a narrow margin.

Although neither Oxford House or Michael House provide counseling, medication or other programs for residents, Watson focused Monday on the difference between the two.

The homes owned by Michael House have a supervisor there around the clock and require residents to take drug tests to ensure they remain sober, he said. The supervisor can act as a “point person” for neighbors.

Michael Corrado, who owns nine Michael Houses in Omaha as well as the two in Lincoln, said he began opening the houses because he wanted to fill the need that Oxford House does but thought there was a better way to do it.

Michael House officials, not the residents, decide who can live there, he said, and they get room, board and laundry facilities. Michael House staff meet with residents and talk with them about their plans, he said.

They ask for a 90-day commitment from people, but stays typically last nine to 12 months.

Watson said having others in recovery living in the same house offers both support and accountability.

Michael Houses work with many people finishing parole or probation who often have strict programming guidelines, Watson said. While Michael House doesn't offer programming or oversee work that clients may be doing through probation or parole, it will provide space to accommodate the requirements.

Watson said the sober living homes are different than group homes or transitional living facilities because they don't provide therapy or counseling, nor do they run release programs for the state or county.

Watson, in answer to a question raised by a member of the public at the council meeting, said parking has not been an issue related to their homes because residents often don’t have cars when they first move in.

Jane Raybould, the only council member to vote against the accommodation, said although she admires the work these programs do, it should fall under the transitional living umbrella.

“I have a hard time calling the good work they do a family,” she said.