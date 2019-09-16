The Lincoln City Council officially raised the city's property tax levy Monday, increasing it about 1% to account for newly issued stormwater bonds.
Council members Jane Raybould and Roy Christensen described the approval as a ministerial duty of the council because they had adopted the amended budget requiring the tax rate last month.
"This is not optional," Christensen told his fellow council members before the vote.
Voters in May approved a $9.9 million bond issue to fund stormwater system improvement projects, and that led to the slight increase in the levy, City Finance Director Brandon Kauffman said.
You have free articles remaining.
The city's new levy assesses 31.980 cents in property tax per $100 of valuation, with two-thirds directed to the city's general fund.
Lincoln's libraries, the police and fire pension fund, and bond interest and redemption program each receive about 10% of the overall levy, according to a breakdown from the city.
For Lincoln property taxpayers, the city receives about $16 of every $100 paid in property tax. The largest share of that bill, 61%, goes to Lincoln Public Schools.
The levy increase comes as assessed property values increased 7.3% following widespread revaluations in Lancaster County to better reflect the market rates.