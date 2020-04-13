Council greenlights plans for new 860-unit apartment complex in south Lincoln

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A plan to redevelop part of a south Lincoln golf course into an 860-unit apartment complex sailed through the Lincoln City Council on Monday.

Council members unanimously approved a zoning change on 54 acres of land on Yankee Hill Road at what would be 48th Street to allow for the project by Chateau Development.

The developers, which run several apartment complexes in Lincoln, see the proposed complex as their flagship.

The complex would have 14 buildings of varying sizes, three of them with underground parking. Plans are to build the complex in stages, with a first phase of 288 units along Yankee Hill Road. Attorney Mark Hunzeker, who represents Chateau, said it intends to preserve much of the ponds and landscape of the golf course.

Private owners of Yankee Hill Country Club have a plan in place to still have an 18-hole golf course but with a smaller footprint.

In January, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission unanimously approved the housing project, and by that stage, developers had changed some of their initial plans to satisfy the homeowners in the nearby Country Acres and Country Acres South neighborhoods.