Council extends lease for Lincoln campground

The Lincoln campground owners who had been searching for a new location extended their lease and successfully had city zoning rules changed Monday to allow longer stays at their current location.
The owners of Camp A Way at Interstate 180 and Superior Street late last year sought to build a new campground near Davey along U.S. 77.
But Dave and Jolene Queen withdrew their application in January after acreage owners in the area mobilized opposition against their proposal.
Camp A Way's lease with the city of Lincoln is up in 2025, but the council approved the new lease Monday, giving the Queens 1½ to five more years.
"This would allow us to keep the campground going up and through the high school rodeo championships," Camp A Way's attorney, Kent Seacrest, told the council last week, referring to the National High School Finals Rodeo scheduled in Lincoln four times through 2027.
The city will receive $21,600 in rent annually for the campgrounds under the agreement.
New city rules for campgrounds also approved Monday will formally allow stays of up to six months.
Opponents of the Queen family's proposed site in Davey worried about the long stays and noted Camp A Way was violating its agreement with the city by allowing them on its current site.
Camp A Way officials said updating rules to allow seasonal guests meets a market demand, but the rules would require the campgrounds to offer amenities such as a convenience store or a pool.
Campers at the Lancaster Event Center can already stay up to three months and longer with permission, Seacrest said.
On a unanimous vote, Council members Jane Raybould, James Michael Bowers, Sändra Washington and Tammy Ward approved the rule changes and lease.
Councilmen Bennie Shobe, Roy Christensen and Richard Meginnis didn't attend the virtual council meeting Monday on the advice of City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick, who concluded virtual council meetings are illegal.
