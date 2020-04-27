Council extends lease for Lincoln campground

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Lincoln campground owners who had been searching for a new location extended their lease and successfully had city zoning rules changed Monday to allow longer stays at their current location.

The owners of Camp A Way at Interstate 180 and Superior Street late last year sought to build a new campground near Davey along U.S. 77.

But Dave and Jolene Queen withdrew their application in January after acreage owners in the area mobilized opposition against their proposal.

Camp A Way's lease with the city of Lincoln is up in 2025, but the council approved the new lease Monday, giving the Queens 1½ to five more years.

"This would allow us to keep the campground going up and through the high school rodeo championships," Camp A Way's attorney, Kent Seacrest, told the council last week, referring to the National High School Finals Rodeo scheduled in Lincoln four times through 2027.

The city will receive $21,600 in rent annually for the campgrounds under the agreement.

New city rules for campgrounds also approved Monday will formally allow stays of up to six months.