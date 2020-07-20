Council Democrats reject budget maneuver to use cash reserve to restore cuts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The five Democrats on the Lincoln City Council shot down a proposed budget maneuver designed to restore cuts to popular city services while leaving discretionary funds earmarked for street repairs untouched.

Council Chair Richard Meginnis, one of two Republicans on the officially nonpartisan council, proposed using $1.28 million in undedicated funds from the city's cash reserve rather than redirect general fund money in the street repair budget from Lincoln Transportation and Utilities to restore library hours and sidewalk repairs and eliminate parks and recreation cuts.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird proposed the $1.28 million reduction while also announcing a plan to seek a highway allocation bond that increases the overall money in that street repair budget by at least $5 million next year.

The city's finance director, Brandon Kauffman, expressed concern about how Meginnis' withdrawal from the cash reserve could potentially hurt the city's ability to borrow money at low interest rates.

Meginnis and fellow Republican, Councilman Roy Christensen, believe reducing funding in the originally proposed budget violates the city's promise to voters who were told their vote to approve the quarter-cent sales tax would add street funds and not simply provide replacement dollars.