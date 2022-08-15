Council delays vote on controversial 'sober living' house in Near South neighborhood

The Lincoln City Council on Monday delayed a vote on a controversial “sober living” house in the Near South neighborhood that pitted proponents that say it provides helpful, needed housing for recovering alcoholics and addicts, against opponents who argue it skirts zoning rules designed to control the population density of their neighborhood.

Oxford House, a national organization that helps people recovering from substance abuse, runs the house and is seeking a reasonable accommodation under the federal Fair Housing Act from a city ordinance governing how many unrelated people can live in one housing unit.

The Oxford House at 1923 B St. allows up to 14 men to live in the house, which runs afoul of city ordinances that generally do not allow more than three unrelated people to live together unless they are in some sort of licensed care setting.

But the Fair Housing Act requires that cities grant accommodations to people with disabilities, and federal courts have consistently ruled that those recovering from substance abuse qualify as disabled.

During a public hearing that lasted nearly three hours Monday, supporters included both Near South homeowners and those who lived in other Oxford Houses.

Scott Sexton, a recovering alcoholic, said his time in an Oxford House was key to his recovery, allowing him to relearn general life skills he’d lost because of his addiction, and offered him the friendship and support of others going through the same thing.

“I think I’m doing OK now and none of that would have been possible without the Oxford House,” he said.

Sexton talked about the successes of others he met at the house, and said residents either have to work full time or volunteer up to 20 hours a week and any money not needed for rent or utilities goes into improving the home.

“We are contributing members of society,” he said. “We’re just a group of guys living in a house trying to take that next step in our journey.”

Several neighborhood residents spoke in favor of Oxford House, saying they support those living in the home and working on their recovery, know there’s a great need and that the residents living there cause no problems.

College students had lived in the home previously, residents said, and they had loud parties and created more traffic problems.

Scott Moore, the attorney representing the company that has thousands of Oxford Houses around the country, said a core principle is that the house is run like a family, with residents responsible for paying their own rent, doing household chores and holding each other accountable. They run the house themselves and can kick fellow residents out if they relapse.

Opponents said they had no problem with the residents of Oxford House, but with the company seeking the “reasonable accommodation.”

There are five other Oxford Houses in the Near South neighborhood, opponents said, and neighborhood opposition is the only reason the company is seeking a reasonable accommodation at the 1923 B St. house.

In essence, Oxford House is a group home and it should be required to comply with spacing regulations for licensed group homes or transitional housing, they said.

“This is not anything against the residents,” said Greg Newport, a Near South resident. “It’s about density and a zoning change being thrust on the neighborhood.”

They raised safety concerns for residents, noted that Oxford House has been involved in several lawsuits around the nation for similar requests and said allowing organizations to skirt zoning regulations will mean more and more such homes in the area, leading to more density and related infrastructure and parking issues.

“This will be a burden to the city as we see more and more of these coming along,” said Mark Brohman.

The council recently approved reasonable accommodations for two houses — at 315 N. 35th St. and 5203 Walker Ave. — owned by Michael House, an Omaha company that operates on a similar model to Oxford House.

The council will vote Aug. 22 on the Oxford House request.