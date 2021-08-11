Council debates what to do with property tax revenue surplus

The Lincoln City Council spent nearly three hours Wednesday debating how much of a potential $3 million property tax revenue surplus should stay with taxpayers and how much should be used to bolster the mayor’s proposed budget.
The lines were drawn between five council members who made the initial proposal to give $500,000 in property tax relief but use the rest for a variety of city services, and Richard Meginnis and Jane Raybould, who wanted property tax relief prioritized, especially given the hardships the pandemic has caused families.
“We can take a record valuation increase being projected today to provide some tax relief," Raybould said. "I can tell you this valuation increase is the highest I've ever seen as an elected official.”
Several of the other council members said their proposal does offer property tax relief while still allowing the city to address some of the city’s unmet needs.
“I believe our priorities are to make sure we deliver good city services,” said Councilwoman Tammy Ward. “We get elected to make hard decisions. Nobody up here doesn’t want property tax relief. ... The struggle and what makes good public policy are the disagreements. Because we don't agree doesn’t mean we are tone deaf to what others want.”
In the end, the council voted 6-1 -- with Meginnis the lone no vote -- to allocate much of the money to the original priorities five council members had suggested last week: affordable housing, sidewalk repair, tree maintenance, hiring additional firefighters, mental health services, streets and adding money to the police and fire pensions.
They changed the amounts that will go to each area, added $100,000 for accessible playground equipment in the city’s parks, agreed to give $100,000 more in property tax relief if the surplus is $3 million, and directed that any property tax revenue beyond that stay with taxpayers and be used to lower the tax rate.
The city -- like other political subdivisions -- finds itself looking at a significant increase in property valuations, thanks to the Lancaster County Assessor’s total revaluation of residential property that increased residential values by an average of 10.7%. The county assessor estimated total property in the county would increase 11%.
Valuation protests could lower that amount some, and the assessor won’t certify valuations used by political subdivisions until Aug. 20.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s proposed $224.5 million budget for 2021-22 was based on an assumption that property tax revenue would increase 6.5% or $73.6 million. That’s $4.5 million more than the current year.
Her budget kept the tax rate unchanged at 31.98 cents per $100 of valuation.
City officials told council members they are now estimating for the city's taxing purposes it will be around 10.5%, which would generate that additional $3 million.
Meginnis, the only Republican on the council, proposed an amendment Wednesday that any surplus that goes beyond that accounted for in the mayor’s proposed $224.5 million tax-funded budget should remain with taxpayers.
Because many homeowners saw substantial increases in their homes’ valuations, a property tax increase even with no increase in the tax rate means they'll see a tax increase, he said.
The original budget modification amendment made by Bennie Shobe, Ward, Sandra Washington, Tom Beckius and James Michael Bowers would have put $750,000 to affordable housing, $250,000 to sidewalk repair, $200,000 to tree trimming and replacement, $175,000 to hire two additional firefighters and $125,000 to mental health services. Any revenue beyond that would be used for property tax relief ($500,000), with the rest split evenly between streets and the pension for fire and police.
Raybould’s amendment would have given $750,000 in property tax relief and $750,000 to affordable housing. Half of any additional revenue would go to streets, 25% to parks and recreation for tree trimming and adaptable playground equipment, the rest split between the pension and mental health services. Her amendment was defeated on a 5-2 vote.
Bowers offered the amendment to add $100,000 in adaptable playground equipment for children with special needs, an issue he began championing after hearing from constituents who have children with disabilities. He suggested earmarking $100,000 by lowering the amounts earmarked to affordable housing sidewalks and tree-trimming.
Several of the council members supported the playground idea, although it came up late in the process.
“What seems like a minor change in the scheme of things actually goes a long way for the people who will be impacted,” Beckius said.
The council ultimately approved Bowers’ amendment, with a change proposed by Washington: to earmark anything above $2.9 million in additional revenue to property tax relief. That means if the additional revenue ends up being the $3 million, an additional $100,000 would go to property tax relief.
Raybould ultimately voted for the amendment, but said it didn't go far enough, especially in light of the fact that both Lancaster County and Lincoln Public Schools are lowering their tax rates by 1 cent. In comparison, even $750,000 would constitute just a third of a cent in the tax rate.
She also noted that the city will get millions in federal pandemic relief.
Beckius said he was sorry some council members didn't feel like they'd reached a compromise.
“I think what we have before us is a reasonable path forward,” he said. “It may not make everyone happy, but I think that probably means our work is pretty close to being done.”
First reading on the budget will be Aug. 16 with a final vote on Aug. 23.
