Council debates what to do with property tax revenue surplus

The Lincoln City Council spent nearly three hours Wednesday debating how much of a potential $3 million property tax revenue surplus should stay with taxpayers and how much should be used to bolster the mayor’s proposed budget.

The lines were drawn between five council members who made the initial proposal to give $500,000 in property tax relief but use the rest for a variety of city services, and Richard Meginnis and Jane Raybould, who wanted property tax relief prioritized, especially given the hardships the pandemic has caused families.

“We can take a record valuation increase being projected today to provide some tax relief," Raybould said. "I can tell you this valuation increase is the highest I've ever seen as an elected official.”

Several of the other council members said their proposal does offer property tax relief while still allowing the city to address some of the city’s unmet needs.

“I believe our priorities are to make sure we deliver good city services,” said Councilwoman Tammy Ward. “We get elected to make hard decisions. Nobody up here doesn’t want property tax relief. ... The struggle and what makes good public policy are the disagreements. Because we don't agree doesn’t mean we are tone deaf to what others want.”