The Lincoln City Council on Monday considered a proposed development of nearly 80 acres near 112th and O streets that would include 150 lots and some commercial area.

Developers of the so-called East Dominion Estates, near Waterford Estates and Dominion at Stevens Creek, are asking the City Council to approve zoning and annexation changes as well as changes to the comprehensive plan’s future land use map. The planning commission recommended approval of the changes. The council will vote on them Feb. 13.

DaNay Kalkowski, the attorney representing the developers, said the request to change zoning to include commercial uses is necessary because of two high-pressure gas pipelines that run along O and North 112th streets.

City regulations prohibit residential structures within 200 feet of those pipelines and developers want to change the zoning so that about 31 acres could instead be used for commercial development.

In answer to a question from Councilwoman Sändra Washington, Kalkowski said planning is in the early stages but that area could be used for some contractor services or parking lots for multi-family housing.

In other business Monday, the council approved zoning changes for the remaining portion of the former Knolls golf course, which developers plan to turn into upscale villas and commercial space.

On the west half of the property, a retirement community with more than 130 independent-living, assisted-living and memory-care units, opened in 2018.

