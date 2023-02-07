Brad Korell, president of the nonprofit that will operate the planned Lincoln Youth Complex north of Oak Lake Park, told the City Council Monday that once completed it will be the final “pillar” of the city’s Vision 2015 Initiative.

The 2015 Visioning Group -- made up of a number of Lincolns’ top executives -- created 10 “pillars” designed to help Lincoln move forward and attract and retain families.

Korell said that group is responsible for Pinnacle Bank Arena, redevelopment of the West Haymarket, the University of Nebraska’s Innovation Campus, the completion of Antelope Valley and the Breslow Ice Hockey Center and, finally, the Youth Sports Complex.

“The Lincoln Youth Complex is the final pillar to be completed,” he said, and when it’s fully operational it is expected to attract more than 200,000 players and families to Lincoln every year.

Korell and Nebraska Wesleyan President Darrin Good spoke to the council during a public hearing Monday on an interlocal agreement and a 35-year operating and ground lease agreement between the city and the Lincoln Youth Complex.

The $27 million complex will offer youth baseball and softball fields for local, region and national tournaments, will be home to Nebraska Wesleyan University baseball and softball teams, as well as Homer’s Heroes, a program for boys and girls with special needs.

The stadiums will have covered seating with capacity for several hundred fans, lights and batting cages. Construction is expected to start in the spring, with the first games slated for the fall of 2024.

The interlocal agreement, which the City Council will vote on at its Feb. 13 meeting, will include details of $8.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds being donated by the city and Lancaster County. The West Haymarket JPA is donating another $4.5 million, Wesleyan is donating $2 million, and fundraisers have already raised $8.5 million in private donations.

Wesleyan also gets to sell naming rights to them, the proceeds of which will go toward its contribution.

Korell said building the complex on land that once was a city landfill presented many challenges and a “true public-private partnership” was necessary to overcome them.

Good said the complex will be “transformative” for the university’s baseball and softball programs, but he’s most excited about coaches and players helping develop a program to work with underserved young people in Lincoln.

The ground lease and operating agreement can be renewed for three additional 10-year terms, and includes a clause that the Youth Complex will establish a $2 million reserve fund for replacement of the turf fields. The nonprofit will be responsible for construction of the complex.

