Council confirms new leader with 'heart of public servant' for Lincoln's largest city department

The Lincoln City Council unanimously approved the appointment of Liz Elliott, an assistant city attorney, to become director of the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird praised Elliott's understanding of the department's complex work and her data-driven decision-making approach, as well as the respect she's earned from her colleagues across the city.

"She has the true heart of a public servant," Gaylor Baird told the council.

Elliott began in the City Attorney's Office in 2015, and, before that, she worked as an assistant general counsel for the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services, a deputy in the Lancaster County Public Defender's Office and at a local law firm.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a law degree from the University of Denver.

Her predecessor, Miki Esposito, left her job in September to work at Olsson.

Gaylor Baird made Tom Casady, a former police chief and public safety director for the city, the Transportation and Utilities Department’s interim director.

Elliott is expected to begin Feb. 24 and will earn an annual salary $127,500.