Council chair on Lincoln's response to icy streets: 'We can do better'

City Council members will work with the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department to improve the city's response to snow-packed and ice-covered streets, Council Chair Jane Raybould said Monday.

She acknowledged the more than 800 complaints the city received after a winter storm Jan. 17 made a mess of residential streets, which became completely ice-covered as temperatures dropped, skies cleared and cars hard-packed the snow.

"I just want to assure the public out there: 'We can do better, and we will do better,'" Raybould said before the council's meeting Monday night.

As conditions deteriorated, residents criticized the city for not putting down anti-icing materials on residential streets or dumping sand on the side streets to improve traction.

Interim Transportation and Utilities Director Tom Casady defended the city's strategy, saying it prioritized arterials and snow and bus routes before, during and after the storm, keeping them clear.

The city lacked the crews and resources to treat all streets the same, and though it put sand down on some residential streets in the days following, it had limited spreaders and sand isn't a cure-all, because it disperses so easily from the targeted area, he said.