Council chair on Lincoln's response to icy streets: 'We can do better'

City Council members will work with the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department to improve the city's response to snow-packed and ice-covered streets, Council Chair Jane Raybould said Monday.
She acknowledged the more than 800 complaints the city received after a winter storm Jan. 17 made a mess of residential streets, which became completely ice-covered as temperatures dropped, skies cleared and cars hard-packed the snow.
"I just want to assure the public out there: 'We can do better, and we will do better,'" Raybould said before the council's meeting Monday night.
As conditions deteriorated, residents criticized the city for not putting down anti-icing materials on residential streets or dumping sand on the side streets to improve traction.
Interim Transportation and Utilities Director Tom Casady defended the city's strategy, saying it prioritized arterials and snow and bus routes before, during and after the storm, keeping them clear.
The city lacked the crews and resources to treat all streets the same, and though it put sand down on some residential streets in the days following, it had limited spreaders and sand isn't a cure-all, because it disperses so easily from the targeted area, he said.
Monday, Raybould said there were some streets and particularly some hilly areas that should have had sand on them to prevent a number of crashes.
Ryan Blake, a Lincoln delivery driver, said he had to intentionally swerve into a curb with his delivery van to avoid sliding into another vehicle on an icy residential street.
He testified at Monday's council meeting about his disgust over the city's lack of urgency in clearing residential streets and pointed to the city's $4 million annual budget for winter weather operations.
"I believe we have enough money to get it done," he said.
The council is committed to working with city officials to make improvements in its winter weather operations, Raybould said.
Raybould said officials have learned from the Winter Operations Task Force, which issued a 59-page report that included recommendations such as lifting the 4-inch snowfall threshold dictating when the city plows residential streets.
Already, the city has done away with that standard so it can be more flexible in determining whether to plow side streets, Casady said.
The task force also recommended allowing contractors to use city equipment so it doesn't sit idle.
Last week, Casady said some of the city's rigs weren't available because they needed maintenance.
The task force mentioned but did not specifically recommend the city purchase additional spreaders, which can cost more than $250,000 a piece.
Casady said Lincoln Transportation and Utilities officials are exploring whether to request additional rigs for its winter weather operations in the upcoming two-year budget, which will be proposed and adopted this summer.
