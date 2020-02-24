Council blocks proposed charter change concerning Lincoln mayor from voters in May

Her experience working in the governor's office impressed on her the importance of having a clear chain of command, particularly in times of crisis when the "CEO of any level of government is out of town," Ward said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She couldn't delay the vote, City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick said, because Monday's meeting marked the last opportunity the council could forward the change in time to be printed on the May 7 primary ballot.

"There’s not an abuse that calls for it to be placed on the electorate," Kirkpatrick said.

The commission could consider letting voters during the November general election decide the question.

Only Councilmen Roy Christensen and Bennie Shobe voted to put the amendment on the ballot.

The defeated proposal would have also made the charter section on the role of acting mayor gender-neutral by replacing references to the council chairman with council chair.

But the council unanimously advanced two other charter amendments Monday.