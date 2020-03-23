Council approves upgrade to city dispatch system with potential for quicker police, fire response

A $2.3 million upgrade of Lincoln's emergency dispatch system approved by the City Council on Monday will help get first responders to scenes quicker, public safety officials said.

On a unanimous vote, the council approved a four-year contract with TriTech Software and Services that the city intends to pay for with a combination of city and state funds.

Among other changes, the upgrade to the computer-assisted dispatch system gives the city the software capability to implement a program that automatically locates the nearest unit to an emergency.

Currently dispatchers identify the geographically closest fire station or police substation to assign to a call, Acting Lincoln Fire and Rescue Chief Pat Borer said.

"So if you can pick the closest one driving down the street, it's easier to see a better response time," Borer said.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission has pledged a $700,000 grant toward the city's system upgrade, Bliemeister said.

The city will contribute redirected funds from the police department's budget, as well as some of the roughly $2 million in money left over from the quarter-cent, public-safety sales tax to help pay for the improvement.