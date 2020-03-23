You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Council approves upgrade to city dispatch system with potential for quicker police, fire response
View Comments
editor's pick

Council approves upgrade to city dispatch system with potential for quicker police, fire response

{{featured_button_text}}
Dispatcher CPR

Dispatcher Jodi Standley talks a 911 caller through a series of medical questions using software on one of her computer screens at Lincoln's 911 Communication Center in 2017.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

A $2.3 million upgrade of Lincoln's emergency dispatch system approved by the City Council on Monday will help get first responders to scenes quicker, public safety officials said. 

On a unanimous vote, the council approved a four-year contract with TriTech Software and Services that the city intends to pay for with a combination of city and state funds.

Among other changes, the upgrade to the computer-assisted dispatch system gives the city the software capability to implement a program that automatically locates the nearest unit to an emergency. 

Currently dispatchers identify the geographically closest fire station or police substation to assign to a call, Acting Lincoln Fire and Rescue Chief Pat Borer said.

"So if you can pick the closest one driving down the street, it's easier to see a better response time," Borer said.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission has pledged a $700,000 grant toward the city's system upgrade, Bliemeister said.

The city will contribute redirected funds from the police department's budget, as well as some of the roughly $2 million in money left over from the quarter-cent, public-safety sales tax to help pay for the improvement. 

In 2018, news of the leftover funds prompted city discussion over how best to spend them, and last fall, a city oversight committee recommended the dispatch system be a priority project for the money.

Councilman Roy Christensen on Monday applauded the planned use of those funds.

"This is probably a good example of how waiting a little while will change the picture completely," Christensen said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News