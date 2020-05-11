Council approves plans for north Lincoln town houses over parking worries of neighborhood

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Undeveloped land previously planned as the site of a church in north Lincoln will instead become home to 28 town houses after the Lincoln City Council unanimously approved the project Monday.

Seven fourplexes perched along a newly paved private street are planned for the area south of Fletcher Avenue and Telluride Drive.

Developers Tucker Mountain LLC and Roger Fredstrom have added off-street parking spaces and widened their planned private street, to be called Kokomo Drive, Mike Eckert told the City Council at a hearing Monday.

Each unit already has two garage stalls and two spots in a driveway, he said.

But to the neighbors living in duplexes south of the proposed development, the new plans would take away the on-street parking their guests rely on.

"It feels like someone else is telling me how to live in my house,” said Elly Hardenkopf, who appealed the project's earlier approval by city planners.

Driveways for some of the fourplexes will crowd out parking that neighbors have become accustomed to along the north side of Telluride Circle, an offshoot of Telluride Drive that ends in a cul-de-sac, she said.