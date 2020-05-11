Council approves plans for north Lincoln town houses over parking worries of neighborhood

Undeveloped land previously planned as the site of a church in north Lincoln will instead become home to 28 town houses after the Lincoln City Council unanimously approved the project Monday.
Seven fourplexes perched along a newly paved private street are planned for the area south of Fletcher Avenue and Telluride Drive.
Developers Tucker Mountain LLC and Roger Fredstrom have added off-street parking spaces and widened their planned private street, to be called Kokomo Drive, Mike Eckert told the City Council at a hearing Monday.
Each unit already has two garage stalls and two spots in a driveway, he said.
But to the neighbors living in duplexes south of the proposed development, the new plans would take away the on-street parking their guests rely on.
"It feels like someone else is telling me how to live in my house,” said Elly Hardenkopf, who appealed the project's earlier approval by city planners.
Driveways for some of the fourplexes will crowd out parking that neighbors have become accustomed to along the north side of Telluride Circle, an offshoot of Telluride Drive that ends in a cul-de-sac, she said.
Other neighbors say they're glad the land is being developed, but the plans are too dense.
And they worry the crowded streets will make it harder for emergency vehicles to get in and out of the neighborhood, Hardenkopf and others said.
Eckert said the 28 town houses provide the density needed to make the project financially feasible for the developers while not maxing out the development potential of the land, which could house 48 dwelling units.
Plus, Eckert said, the development will still leave about 21 parking spaces on the street, which exceeds the 16 that would be required by city parking code.
The existing 32 town houses, he said, were built before the city required an on-street parking space for every two dwelling units.
While the area will likely get crowded, Councilman Richard Meginnis said he supported the project and believed the developers have worked in the interest of the neighborhood as well as their own.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.
