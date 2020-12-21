Council approves one-year deals with Lincoln firefighters, managers unions

Lincoln firefighters, unionized city managers across a host of departments, non-unionized administrators and some city clerical and human resources employees will receive one-time cost-of-living payments but forgo broad wage hikes this year.
Lincoln City Council members Monday unanimously approved one-year collective-bargaining agreements with the Lincoln Firefighters Association and the Lincoln M Class Employees Association.
Typically, the city offers cost-of-living raises to its employees yearly, but because of the pandemic's financial strain on the city, it opted to hold steady the current wage levels and instead offer the lower lump-sum payments to certain employees, Lincoln-Lancaster County Human Resources Director Doug McDaniel said.
The firefighters, administrators and clerical staff will receive lump-sum payments equivalent to 1% of their annual salary, and the unionized managers will receive lump-sum payments equivalent to 0.75% of their annual salary.
Typically, cost-of-living raises are about 2.25% to 2.75%. The 2019 contract with the police union included 3.25% raises.
"There's a little give on both sides," City Councilwoman Sändra Washington said of the payments during a hearing Dec. 14.
All of the cost-of-living payments could be covered by $441,000 in contingency funding included in the current budget, City Finance Director Brandon Kauffman told the council.
In August, the City Council approved a budget that held back $441,000 in funds stemming from higher-than-projected property valuations to use as needs arise, he said. At the time, the city was still negotiating with several of its labor unions.
Also of note in the firefighters agreement passed Monday, the council allowed them to carry over more unused vacation to 2021 because of the pandemic.
