Council approves move to space Lincoln bars out into street: 'This is worth the experiment'

If approved, the permits could help his businesses handle the likely influx of Husker fans wanting to get together to cheer on the team, he said.

But he would ensure an expansion of his bar into the sidewalk and street would have tables and chairs for everyone, he said.

"It’s not just going to be a free-for-all," Schossow told council members.

To ensure the ordinances take effect in time, the council suspended its rules, held a public hearing and then adopted the ordinances on two 6-0 votes. Councilman Roy Christensen wasn't at Monday's meeting.

"Anything we can do to help businesses, I think this is worth this experiment," Councilwoman Sändra Washington said.

Council members would control what special permits are granted after holding public hearings at their regular meetings, and the City Clerk can revoke a permit if a coronavirus outbreak or late-breaking concerns emerge.

