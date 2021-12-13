Council approves agreement with union that gives 4% raises

Hundreds of city employees will be getting a 4% pay raise this year.

The Lincoln City Council on Monday unanimously approved a new three-year agreement with the Lincoln City Employees Association, a union that represents about 600 workers in paraprofessional, technical, supervisory and professional positions in city government.

This year's 4% increase is retroactive to Aug. 19. Employees covered under the contract will also receive 3% increases in 2022 and 2023.

Those are slightly smaller raises than several other unions got earlier this year. In October, the council approved contracts for unions representing transit employees, firefighters and managers.

Transit employees got a 6% increase in wages the first year of their three-year contract, followed by 3% each of the next two years; firefighters got a 4.75% increase the first year and a 4% increase in the second year of their two-year contract; and managers, who have just a one-year contract, got a 4.5% raise.

The new contract also adds language designating Juneteenth as an official holiday, after the day that commemorates the end of slavery was recognized earlier this year as a national holiday.

