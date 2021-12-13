 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Council approves agreement with union that gives 4% raises
0 Comments
editor's pick

Council approves agreement with union that gives 4% raises

  • Updated
  • 0

Hundreds of city employees will be getting a 4% pay raise this year.

The Lincoln City Council on Monday unanimously approved a new three-year agreement with the Lincoln City Employees Association, a union that represents about 600 workers in paraprofessional, technical, supervisory and professional positions in city government.

This year's 4% increase is retroactive to Aug. 19. Employees covered under the contract will also receive 3% increases in 2022 and 2023.

Those are slightly smaller raises than several other unions got earlier this year. In October, the council approved contracts for unions representing transit employees, firefighters and managers.

Transit employees got a 6% increase in wages the first year of their three-year contract, followed by 3% each of the next two years; firefighters got a 4.75% increase the first year and a 4% increase in the second year of their two-year contract; and managers, who have just a one-year contract, got a 4.5% raise.

The new contract also adds language designating Juneteenth as an official holiday, after the day that commemorates the end of slavery was recognized earlier this year as a national holiday.

Three nonprofits get $6 million in grant money to help Lincoln residents buy homes
Growth in northeast, southeast Lincoln prompt biggest proposed changes to City Council districts
Loss of office workers, more residents mark a changing downtown Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Former LPD officer speaks about discrimination settlement

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News