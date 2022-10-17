Council approves agreement with Child Advocacy Center to move LPD officers there

The Lincoln Police Department’s Special Victims Unit and the Child Advocacy Center will soon be sharing space, creating a one-stop shop for child sexual assault victims — a move officials say will improve how they respond to such crimes.

The City Council on Monday approved a sublease agreement between the city and the Lincoln/Lancaster County Child Advocacy Center for LPD to use the second floor of the newly renovated center at 5025 Garland St.

As part of the agreement, LPD will pay $500,000 toward the renovation of the space that officers will be using. The department will not pay monthly rent, but will pay for utilities, according to Assistant City Attorney Chris Connolly.

Assistant Police Chief Brian Jackson said the money is coming from previously appropriated funds and from the federal CARES Act, a pandemic economic stimulus bill passed by Congress in 2020.

The move of the LPD unit is part of a $5.2 million expansion of the Child Advocacy Center announced last year.

The center is a nonprofit organization that offers a safe space to conduct forensic interviews and medical evaluations for abused children, serving 17 counties in Southeast Nebraska.

LPD will move 18 investigators who will be part of the newly formed Special Victims Unit that will work child abuse, sexual assault, domestic violence and human-trafficking cases.

The public-private project to build the 17,000-square-foot expansion will allow the center to expand its in-house medical program, provide additional room for evidence storage, classrooms for abuse prevention education and space for triage services for children being removed from their homes.

LPD and the Child Advocacy Center already work closely together, Jackson said, and this move will allow them to work even more closely to improve outcomes for young victims.