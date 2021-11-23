Council approves 2050 comprehensive plan despite some concerns over flood plain policies

One of those is a policy that requires “contiguous growth,” which means new housing developments can only be built within city limits and must make use of gravity flow sewage.

Some policies related to flood plains — such as requiring more green space — could increase lot prices, she said.

Kent Seacrest, representing both private and nonprofit entities in reviewing the resiliency study, urged the council and city officials to work with those entities on what flooding regulations should be.

Bud Synhorst, president and CEO of the Lincoln Independent Business Association, said he wanted to see more of a “growth mind-set” in the plan — especially in regard to growth around the new South Beltway.

Councilman Tom Beckius commended planners for including issues such as workforce development and equity in the plan for the first time.

Several council members said they appreciated the efforts to get input from the community on the plan.

The council unanimously approved the comprehensive plan — called Plan Forward 2050. It is largely a land-use document but also includes sections focusing on early child care and education.