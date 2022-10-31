Council approves $20 million federal stimulus grant to be used to expand city's water supply

The Lincoln City Council on Monday approved an agreement with the state to accept $20 million in federal stimulus funds to help pay for projects that expand Lincoln's water supply.

The Legislature allocated the money from millions in American Rescue Act funds as part of LB1014 last session, a precursor to the city’s announcement in June that it was ramping up its efforts to find a second water supply for the city. The city then had to apply for a grant from the state's Natural Resources Department.

The city has quietly been working on finding a second water source for some time but in June announced that officials had secured a contract with Olsson, a civil engineering firm hired to analyze potential sources and make a recommendation to the city.

A newly-created advisory council will review the recommendations, expected early next year, and advise the city on the process that is likely to take decades to complete.

Portions of the $20 million will be used to pay to analyze potential solutions, most of them related either to creating a link to the Metropolitan Utilities District’s connection to the Missouri River near Omaha or building a direct connection to the Missouri River.

City officials have estimated the cost of connecting to Omaha’s water utility or directly to the Missouri River could cost anywhere from $350 million to $750 million.

The city has set aside money to help secure a second water source since 2018-19, and has some it set aside earlier, but some of the $20 million could be used to help pay for Olsson’s analysis.

The grant also will likely be used to pay for substantial technical work needed to validate a site once one is recommended, said Donna Garden, assistant director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.

But the $20 million also can be used to fully develop the city’s current well fields on the Platte River near Ashland. Much of that proposed work is in the city’s capital improvement program.

The city’s water system master plan identifies building two additional large collector wells along the east bank of the Platte River. The money could be used for that, or for treatment processes related to that work necessary to remove contaminants.