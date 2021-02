Council approves $14M improvements to make Lincoln wastewater into better fertilizer

Lincoln City Council members approved on Monday spending $13.9 million to turn liquid byproduct from the city's wastewater into a solid fertilizer for farmers.

The city's Transportation and Utilities Department will employ Hawkins Construction to construct a building at the Northeast Water Resource Recovery Facility, just south of Interstate 80 and east of U.S. 77, to turn wastewater into a coffee-ground-like powder that farmers can spread as fertilizer on their fields.

Donna Garden, the city's assistant director of utilities, said the city's equipment is 40 years old and creates a liquid fertilizer that must be spread during certain time windows and isn't easily moved.

"You can't transport it as well, you can't store it as well and we're outgrowing it and it's old," Garden said of the current product and process.

The new building will incorporate the same process used at the Theresa Street Water Resource Recovery plant south of Salt Creek near North 27th Street, Garden said.

The city has saved about $12 million in wastewater funds from previous years and expects to generate the additional $2 million in the next two years, according to the department. The system will cost $185,000 annually to run.