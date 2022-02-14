Council annexes 6 acres for hotel, residential units near new cancer center

The City Council on Monday approved adding nearly 6 acres to an ambitious project in southeast Lincoln, the centerpiece of which will be a $45 million comprehensive cancer treatment center.

The cancer center is part of a larger development called Grandale South, which developers initially said would include up to 180 residential units and a small amount of commercial space.

A limited-liability company called Sundance, a subsidiary of Sampson Construction, donated a 29-acre plot to Bryan Medical Center for the cancer center, and it annexed about 24 adjacent acres for residential and commercial development.

The council’s action Monday involved a request by Sundance to annex and rezone close to 6 additional acres to the east so it can increase the number of residential units from 180 to 300, and also build a 120-room hotel, which would be advantageous to have near the cancer center, Kent Seacrest, who represents the Sampson family, told the council.

The changes would decrease the commercial space available from 15,000 square feet to 6,000, he said.

The changes won’t affect the parcel donated to Bryan, where the cancer center is being built. Officials have said it will be open in mid- to late-2023. It's been named the April Sampson Cancer Center after John Sampson’s late wife.

The 140,000-square-foot center will offer infusion, imaging and other cancer-related services. It also will have a dedicated breast cancer treatment program and will offer clinical trials. Other features will include gyms for rehabilitation and therapy, a clinical pharmacy and genetic counseling services.

Bryan is partnering with Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center, which is one of the largest practices in Lincoln specializing in cancer care, with seven medical oncologists and two radiation oncologists on staff.

Other medical offices will be built later and the site will be known as Bryan South campus.

