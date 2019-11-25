Cotner, P street apartment complex approved, to receive $4M in TIF

Marvin said the project helps address the city's projected need to have housing for 100,000 more people by 2050.

And with this development there rather than at the edge of the city, it doesn't stretch city services such as Lincoln Fire and Rescue or require new roads to be built at up to $5 million per lane-mile, Marvin said.

Plus, it will provide housing near major employers such as Ameritas and Lincoln Public Schools and close proximity to the mall, while offering a different type of housing for Lincoln residents, he said.

With council approval, construction is set to begin right away, Brett West, who represented the developer, told the City Council on Nov. 18.

The building is expected to be completed in 18 months to two years.

See what's going up in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.