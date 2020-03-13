Coronavirus leads LES to temporarily halt disconnection policy for lack of payment

Lincoln Electric System customers will not have their power shut off because of lack of payment under a temporary policy announced Friday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
While power won't be disconnected to residences or businesses, LES officials still urge customers to call in and let the utility know, a news release said.
"(LES) wants to help customers make payment arrangements so they don’t get further behind," the release said.
Anyone who cannot pay their LES bill should call 402-475-4211.
In general, LES urges customers to pay on the website, by phone, by mail or in-person with cash at select retailers, the release said.
"LES prepares for a variety of situations, including pandemics, so we have continuous crisis planning to safeguard grid resiliency,” CEO Kevin Wailes said in the release. “We are taking precautions to limit staff and community exposure and maintain system reliability for our customers.”
State officials looking for 'community spread' before stepping in to close schools, cancel gatherings
Latest updates on coronavirus in Nebraska
See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.
First-Plymouth Congregational Church has canceled worship services for Saturday and Sunday as a precaution to minimize the effects of the nove…
Letters will be sent to school districts to encourage them to postpone school visits to the Capitol until next year.
The Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney campuses of the University of Nebraska have announced plans to shift to online classes by the end of the month …
Tickets purchased for the show will be honored at the rescheduled concert.
'It's really hard:' Concordia women's attempt at another national title stopped by growing coronavirus concerns
The news was heartbreaking for a team that had its sights set on defending its Division II national championship.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said the university will cancel classes next week -- March 16-20 -- ahead of its regularly scheduled spring break.
Father says Crofton student who tested positive for COVID-19 'doing pretty good'; more cases confirmed in Omaha
The Douglas County Health Department reported five additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday evening, pushing the total in Nebraska to 10.
If LPS had to close it would download material onto Chromebooks given to each student from sixth to 12th grade. Once downloaded, students wouldn’t need Wi-Fi access at home to get it.
Several health insurance companies serving Nebraska say they will not charge patients who have to be tested for potential coronavirus infection.
About 40 people are in self quarantine in Lancaster County, officials said Monday.
More local senior centers have announced plans to restrict visitors in the wake of the first coronavirus cases in Nebraska.
Two family members of the Omaha woman who became the first Nebraskan to test positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday also have tested positive for the disease.
As health workers try to track down anyone who may have come into contact with the woman since Feb. 27, health clinics and hospitals are enacting screening measures.
Special Olympics Nebraska has canceled several upcoming events and is asking groups to suspend practices and other gatherings after people who…
Fremont Public Schools, Midland University, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools and Trinity Lutheran School announced Saturday that they will be closed for a week, effective immediately.
The woman participated in a Special Olympics basketball game at the Fremont Family YMCA on Feb. 29.
At least two Lincoln nursing homes took steps to protect their residents Friday evening, after Gov. Pete Ricketts confirmed Nebraska's first c…
An Omaha woman has the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Nebraska.
Other colleges and universities in Lincoln and the surrounding area said they interpreted the CDC's recommendation as written: Guidance to consider.
Steve Glenn said he has experienced the sudden demand for face masks firsthand. Despite buying "a ton" of the masks, he said his hardware stores have had trouble keeping them in stock.
'Infectious diseases don't respect political announcements or geographic borders,' UNMC official says
"We welcome the increased federal response at this point. I do think there is additional work that needs to be done in order to prepare this country for this probable outbreak or pandemic," Dr. Mark Rupp said on "Lou Dobbs Tonight."
UNL previously suspended all university-sponsored travel and study abroad trips to China, where the virus was initially discovered in the city of Wuhan.
Another person from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who has tested positive for coronavirus is expected to arrive at Eppley Airfield late Tuesday night, bringing the number of patients being treated at UNMC to 15.
They talk to their son at least every other day now, sometimes daily, narrowing the 7,000 miles between their home on Cooper Court and his apa…
All but two of the 13 people taken into quarantine in Omaha earlier this week tested positive for COVID-19, the new version of the coronavirus…
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln suspended its study abroad programs and faculty travel to China last week amid the global spread of coronavirus.