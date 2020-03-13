You are the owner of this article.
Coronavirus leads LES to temporarily halt disconnection policy for lack of payment
Coronavirus leads LES to temporarily halt disconnection policy for lack of payment

LES logo

Lincoln Electric System logo

Lincoln Electric System customers will not have their power shut off because of lack of payment under a temporary policy announced Friday in response to the coronavirus pandemic. 

While power won't be disconnected to residences or businesses, LES officials still urge customers to call in and let the utility know, a news release said. 

"(LES) wants to help customers make payment arrangements so they don’t get further behind," the release said. 

Anyone who cannot pay their LES bill should call 402-475-4211.

In general, LES urges customers to pay on the website, by phone, by mail or in-person with cash at select retailers, the release said.

"LES prepares for a variety of situations, including pandemics, so we have continuous crisis planning to safeguard grid resiliency,” CEO Kevin Wailes said in the release. “We are taking precautions to limit staff and community exposure and maintain system reliability for our customers.”

Tags

