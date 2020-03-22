Continuing eviction process 'baffling' while Nebraska officials stress importance of staying home, housing advocates say

"My expectation is that landlords will not be evicting tenants, just the same way that public power’s not cutting people off for their utilities bills," Ricketts said during his Friday news conference. "Folks, we’ve got to help our neighbors out here. We’re all going through a lot of tough times."

The vast majority of landlords want to work with their tenants, said Lynn Fisher, whose company Great Place Properties oversees 600 units across Lincoln from houses to apartment buildings.

Tenants who run into trouble making rent because of the pandemic should contact their landlord and, likely, the two parties can work together, Fisher said.

Each month, about half a dozen of Great Place tenants are late on rent, and only about one or two reach the eviction process in a three-month span, he said.

No landlord wants to go through the expense and emotional process of having someone evicted, Fisher said, but it's an important option of last resort for tenants who refuse to communicate and pay.

Fisher doesn't believe a sweeping eviction moratorium should be implemented.