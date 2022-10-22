Comprehensive plan combines nearly two decades worth of watershed management plans

Over the last 20 years, the city and the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District looked at the lay of the land — its streams and tributaries, its creeks and their banks, the houses and businesses developing around them — and made plans.

They made 14 of them, master plans for different watersheds in and around the city: Deadmans Run and Beal Slough. South Salt Creek and Haines Branch and Stevens Creek and more.

They took all those different plans and the 209 projects identified in them — covering more than 200,000 acres — and created a capital improvement program to guide their work. By 2020, the experts in watershed management had decided they needed something more comprehensive.

Over time, city and NRD officials said, the objectives of watershed management changed, many of the cost projections were based on old data and outdated prioritization plans.

When the city and NRD created the first watershed management plan for Beal Slough Basin and channel in southeast Lincoln in 2000, the focus was on flood risk reduction, according to the report. By 2012, that focus had changed to stream stabilization and water quality.

In 2020, the city and NRD officials started the process of combining the master plans, tallying up the projects they’d done, the ones that still needed to be done, the ones that were no longer needed, putting up-to-date cost projections alongside the projects and creating a new method of analyzing and prioritizing them.

“I think it’s just long overdue to take all those master plans and update them and get them into one document so we can move forward with implementing additional projects needed out there in the community,” said Paul Zillig, general manager of the Lower Platte NRD.

The result is a 165-page plan approved last week by the Lincoln City Council and the Lancaster County Board that will guide work on the watersheds in and around the city.

The plan is not directly related to other work the city is doing, including a Salt Creek floodplain resiliency study and much-debated work to update floodplain maps and regulations.

Since 2000, 60 projects totaling $23 million have been completed, 106 projects that will cost $47.2 million remain. The other 43 projects identified in the original plans were no longer feasible, had been combined with other projects or a different solution was found, the report said.

Of the proposed projects, 90 of them will improve stream stability.

“There’s a lot more focus on stream stability issues,” Zillig said. “Trying to come up with things we can do on streams that will keep them in more of a natural state.”

The project doesn’t prioritize individual projects, but creates a new tool to help the city and NRD select them.

Tim Zach, superintendent for Lincoln Transportation and Utilities watershed management division, said the scoring tool looks at the benefits provided by the project but also considers cost, land rights and coordination with other projects. Where a project lands on the to-do list also depends on funding, the timing of which is often related to the passage of stormwater bonds and state and federal grants.

And if often takes a lot of time.

Take Deadmans Run, a nearly $26 million project that’s been in the works for years. In 2019, Lincoln voters approved a $10 million bond issue, $6.6 million of which was earmarked for the Deadmans Run project.

But the federal government, the Lower Platte NRD and University of Nebraska are also chipping in to widen the channel that runs roughly from Seng Park at 49th and Garland streets northwest through UNL’s East Campus toward Cornhusker Highway. The project includes replacing bridges at 33rd, 38th and 48th streets.

Nearly three years after voters passed the bond issue, the design portion of the channel-widening efforts are still happening. Once that’s done, land rights issues will have to be settled. The work to widen the channel isn't likely to start until the end of next year or the first part of 2024, Zillig said.

Replacing the bridges will likely start sooner, perhaps early next year.

The Deadmans Run project is included in the comprehensive plan and is the largest project there, but has its own section because it’s neither finished or proposed, but in process, Zach said.

Part of what the city and NRD looked at was the city’s growth and how development will change run-off and how to address those issues proactively.

That's one of the goals of the new comprehensive plan, Zach told the City Council: to be proactive rather than reactive.