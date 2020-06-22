Coddington southbound and part of North 70th Street will be closed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two street closures scheduled to start early this week are part of a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project.

Work on southbound South Coddington Avenue between U.S. 77 and West A Street began Monday. It will be closed until July 3. The detour route is U.S. 77 to West Van Dorn Street.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, North 70th Street between Havelock and Colfax avenues will be closed, but people will be able to access homes and businesses in the area.

The detour route is Fremont Street to Touzalin Avenue to Havelock Avenue. The work is scheduled to be completed by July 31.

The completed project will include street reconstruction and resurfacing, repair and replacement of curb ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, pavement markings, sidewalk repairs and the installation of a rectangular rapid flashing beacon at the David Murdoch Trail crossing.

For more information on these projects, visit lincoln.ne.gov.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

