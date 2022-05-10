Clements leads challengers in reconfigured District 2 legislative race

Incumbent state Sen. Rob Clements easily outpaced three challengers to win the District 2 primary Tuesday.

The Elmwood banker, insurance agent and tax preparer received 50% of the votes by midnight, with Janet Chung of Lincoln coming in second with 21%.

Both Clements and Chung will advance to the November general election, outpacing Sarah Slattery of Plattsmouth, who finished with 23%, and Schuyler Windham, who received 6%.

"I'm pleased with the results, especially since my district changed from what it was four years ago," Clements said Tuesday night.

Appointed to the Legislature by Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2017, Clements won election to a four-year term in 2018.

But during the 2021 redistricting effort, District 2 shifted from comprising all of Cass County and a portion of Sarpy and Otoe counties, to extending to the west into Lancaster County.

The district now stretches as far west as 70th Street between A and Van Dorn streets.

Despite the changing district, Clements was leading when the early returns from Lancaster County were announced at 8 p.m., carrying 42.2% of the vote. His lead crept upward as more precincts finished their count.

"I've worked hard to get introduced (in Lancaster County) and had a good response," he said, but added the results were "somewhat surprising."

In District 26, which encompasses much of northeast Lincoln, Russ Barger and George Dungan III advanced to the general election.

Barger, a former assistant attorney general and hearing officer at the Nebraska Department of Labor, won with 41% of the vote to Dungan's nearly 37%.

Larry Weixelman received about 12% of the vote, while Bob Van Valkenburg earned 11%.

Neither Barger nor Dungan could be reached before press time.

In District 46, a former state senator and executive director of ACLU of Nebraska will square off against a Lincoln City Council chairman in the November election.

Danielle Conrad, who represented the district for two terms, won the primary with 43%, while James Michael Bowers finished with 39% of the vote.

James Herrold, a real estate agent, ran third with 18% of the vote.

"I'm incredibly grateful to the voters of north Lincoln who really understood my message of positive leadership, of experience, and who were eager to give me another opportunity to work on working family issues," Conrad said.

Lincoln City Councilwoman Jane Raybould received 64% of the vote in District 28 in the central part of the city, while former City Councilman Roy Christensen received 36%.

Both Raybould and Christensen will appear on the November ballot.

Two senators whose districts extend into Lincoln and Lancaster County were unopposed in the primary.

Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams advanced in the District 30 race, while Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth will advance in the District 32 race.

Along with Clements, incumbent state senators across the state easily advanced from the primary Tuesday.

Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh (47%) ran ahead of two challengers in District 6, Christian Mirch (39%) and Elizabeth Hallgren (14%).

Likewise, Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt easily outpaced both challengers in District 8, earning more than two-thirds of the votes cast, over challengers Marilyn Asher and Katie Opitz.

Asher will also advance to the November general election.

Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington received 350 more votes than challenger Lou Ann Goding to win the District 10 primary. DeBoer accounted for 53% of the vote total.

Former state Sen. Merv Riepe, who lost a reelection bid four years ago to Sen. Steve Lathrop, led three others seeking the District 12 seat with 46% of the vote. Lathrop did not seek reelection.

Riepe will face second-place finisher Robin Richards (20%) in the general election.

Sen. John Arch of Papillion (58%) will face Cori Villegas (25%) in the general election, while Sen. Ben Hansen (74%) easily outpaced Connie Petersen for the District 16 race.

Hansen and Petersen will have a rematch in November.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

Chris Dunker Higher education/statehouse reporter Chris Dunker covers higher education, state government and the intersection of both.