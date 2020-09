Civil rights expert to lead Lincoln keynote address on belonging

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An international expert on civil rights at the University of California-Berkeley will give a citywide keynote speech on creating a community of belonging in Lincoln later this month.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced that john a. powell, a law professor and director of the Othering and Belonging Institute at the university, will headline the event, which is part of the mayor's effort to make the city more equitable and inclusive.

In his work, powell emphasizes recognizing people's shared humanity, bridging differences and creating systems built from a culture of belonging, the mayor said in announcing the event.

Powell spells his first and last name in lowercase letters because he believes "we should be part of the universe, not over it as capitals signify," according to a Cal-Berkeley article on him.

The virtual keynote address will be Sept. 28 at 11:30 a.m.

NU men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg and several members of the Husker team, along with University of Nebraska-Lincoln professors, will talk about inclusion and belonging after powell's address.