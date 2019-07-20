Civic Nebraska, a statewide democracy-building organization, has expanded its board of directors with the appointment of five new board members, including three from Lincoln. The board supports and guides the nonprofit organization in its mission to build a more modern and robust democracy for all Nebraskans.
Yohance Christie, Elizabeth Everett and Carol A. Subiabre of Lincoln, and Drew Davies and César Garcia of Omaha officially joined the board in June, bringing Civic Nebraska board of directors membership to 13.
Civic Nebraska was founded in 2008 as Nebraskans for Civic Reform by a group of politically diverse University of Nebraska students. Many who were involved at the founding have remained active in the organization, including several who currently serve on the board of directors.
The addition of board seats has been a strategic objective for Civic Nebraska since 2017 and reflects the upward trajectory of the organization, Executive Director Adam Morfeld said.
“As Civic Nebraska continues to build momentum in voting rights, civic health and youth civic leadership in communities across the state, we know that more, and more diverse, voices are needed to truly fulfill our mission,” Morfeld said. “I am looking forward to working closely with our board as we move into a new era of leadership.”
The new board members from Lincoln are:
Yohance Christie - An assistant Lancaster County public defender since 2009, Christie is a member of the NAACP Lincoln Chapter and is past president of the Inns of Court Lincoln Chapter. Christie also serves on boards of Family Service, the Lincoln Bar Association, and the College of Law Dean's Advisory Board.
Elizabeth Everett - a policy associate for First Five Nebraska who leads the organization’s efforts to promote early childhood as a key economic development principle for the state. She previously lived in Washington, D.C., and worked for Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona) in both his office and on the Senate Armed Services Committee. In these roles, she worked on several pieces of legislation, including the annual National Defense Authorization Act, the Clay Hunt Suicide Prevention for American Veterans Act and the Veterans Access, Choice and Accountability Act.
Carol A. Subiabre - A lecturer of Spanish at the University of Nebraska since 2005, Subiabre is also coordinator of the Basic Intermediate Level. In the last seven years, she and her husband David have worked closely with the Hispanic community, especially in the field of immigration. She is a native of Savannah, Georgia.
A full list of Civic Nebraska board of directors members can be found at civicnebraska.org/about/board-leadership.